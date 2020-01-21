Anzeige
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 21

The Net Asset Values per share (at bid-market values) of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC and PGIT Securities 2020 PLC at close of business on 20 January 2020 calculated in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company are as follows:

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLCOrdinary Shares - ex income151.36p
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLCOrdinary Shares - cum income154.83p
PGIT Securities 2020 PLCZero Dividend Preference Shares
- accrued capital entitlement
120.72p

The above Net Asset Value has been calculated based on the number of shares in issue as at the above date, being 18,088,480 Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC Ordinary Shares and 24,073,337 PGIT Securities 2020 PLC Zero Dividend Preference Shares.

Total assets less current liabilities as at the above date were £57.1 million. This amount excludes the liability for the repayment of PGIT Securities 2020 PLC Zero Dividend Preference Shares on their final redemption date of 30 November 2020. The portfolio has been valued using bid prices.

Net asset attributable to holders of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC Ordinary Shares at the above date were £28.0 million.

