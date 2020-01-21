Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2020) - AIM3 Ventures Inc. (TSXV: AIMC.P) ("AIM3" or the "Company") and SilverStream SEZC, dba Vox Royalty ("Vox") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a binding letter of intent dated January 21, 2020, pursuant to which AIM3 and Vox intend to complete a business combination or other similarly structured transaction which will constitute a reverse take-over of AIM3 (the "Transaction"). It is intended that the Transaction will be an arm's length "Qualifying Transaction" for AIM3, as such term is defined in Policy 2.4 of the Corporate Finance Manual of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

About Vox

Vox is a Cayman Islands incorporated mining royalty and streaming company focused on building a portfolio of royalties and streams across a diverse commodity base. Vox has a portfolio of eight royalties and streams and is under agreement to acquire 14 more, covering over 15 underlying commodities together. Vox's royalty and streaming interests span seven jurisdictions, including Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, the United States and Madagascar. Vox has both immediately cash-flowing royalties and royalties over several long-life, economically robust development-stage assets with reliable operating counterparties. Recognizing the upside potential of exploration success, Vox also acquires and holds a modest portfolio of royalties over exploration-stage assets.

In addition to a portfolio covering precious and base metals assets, Vox also participates in the battery and specialty metal royalty space. Vox has royalties over production-stage lithium and graphite operations and development-stage nickel sulfide, cobalt, copper and vanadium projects. Recently, Vox's portfolio has grown to include industrial minerals, with an agreement in place to acquire a royalty over a production-stage iron ore operation.

AIM3 Ventures

AIM3 was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) on February 20, 2018 and is a Capital Pool Company (as defined in the policies of the TSXV) listed on the TSXV. AIM3 has no commercial operations and no assets other than cash.

The Transaction

There are no relationships between any non-arm's length party of AIM3 and Vox or its assets and the Transaction will be an arm's length transaction.

A comprehensive news release will be issued by AIM3 and Vox setting out the terms of the Transaction, which shall include information about AIM3 upon closing of the Transaction and the proposed financing of Vox in connection with the Transaction (the "Concurrent Financing").

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions, including that: the Concurrent Financing will be completed on acceptable terms; all applicable shareholder, and regulatory approvals for the Transaction will be received. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: availability of financing; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

For further information contact:

Zachary Goldenberg

647-987-5083

zach@libertyvp.co

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

All information provided in this press release relating to Vox has been provided by management of Vox and has not been independently verified by management of the Company. As the date of this press release, the Company has not entered into a definitive agreement with Vox with respect to the Transaction (the "Definitive Agreement"), and readers are cautioned that there can be no assurances that a Definitive Agreement will be executed.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSXV acceptance and if applicable pursuant to TSXV requirements, majority of the minority shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51668