Avidian Gold Corp.: Avidian Gold Announces Appointment of New President

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2020 / Mr. David Anderson, Chairman and CEO of Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AVG), is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Roebuck as President, effective immediately.

Mr. Roebuck is a professional geologist who has worked with Canadian and International publicly listed resource companies for the past 25 years. Mr. Roebuck has been with the Company since June 2019 serving as VP Corporate Development. Prior to joining Avidian, Mr. Roebuck held executive roles with Enforcer Gold, Scorpio Gold and Advanced Exploration and technical roles with BHP Billiton, Royal Oak Mines and Placer Dome.

David Anderson Chairman and CEO of Avidian states…"Having worked with Steve the past 6 months I am confident he will add value and succeed in his role as President. Steve brings to Avidian both technical and business expertise which is a combination of skill sets that are invaluable in implementing the Company's business plan. I am pleased to welcome Steve to his new role as President and look forward to working with him in realizing the value represented by Avidian's assets for shareholders".

About Avidian Gold Corp.

Avidian brings a disciplined and veteran team of project managers together with a regional scale advanced stage gold-copper exploration portfolio in Alaska. Avidian's Golden Zone project also hosts a NI 43-101 Indicated gold resource of 267,400 ounces (4,187,000 tonnes at 1.99 g/t Au) plus an Inferred gold resource of 35,900 ounces (1,353,000 tonnes at 0.83 g/t Au). Additional projects include the Amanita gold property which is adjacent to Kinross Gold's Fort Knox gold mine in Alaska and the Jungo gold/copper property in Nevada.

Avidian is the majority owner of High Tide Resources, a private company, that owns the base metal Strickland Property, the Black Raven gold property and an option on the Labrador West Iron Ore property, all located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Forward-looking information

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". These statements are based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results relating to, among other things, results of exploration, project development, reclamation and capital costs of the Company's mineral properties, and the Company's financial condition and prospects, could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as: changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for minerals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with the activities of the Company; and other matters discussed in this news release. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

