Consumers not only expect better-tasting and healthier food but also consider a brand's sustainability efforts towards a greener planet, says FutureBridge

The food and nutrition industry will rapidly adopt transformative technologies to meet evolving sustainability goals and customer demands in 2020, according to FutureBridge.

With users demanding healthier products from sustainable sources, industry leaders are tapping disparate technologies to disrupt nearly every step in the food chain. In the emerging scenario, microbes are a promising source of alternative protein, artificial intelligence drives new product development, and blockchain solves the trillion-dollar food waste problem.

"In 2020, several bubbling technologies are finally poised to influence product development and operations of leading industry players." said Sarah Browner, FutureBridge's food and nutrition analyst.

Combining its research team's deep domain know-how with in-house software and data analytics, FutureBridge identified five key technology trends for 2020:

1. GOING MICROBIAL. We are witnessing a new wave of innovative start-ups utilizing algae, yeasts, fungi, biomass, and even thin air to produce alternative protein.

2. BLOCKCHAIN BREAKTHROUGHS. Blockchain will help solve age-old supply chain problems including food waste, which costs roughly $990 billion annually.

3. TOTAL RECYCLABLITY. Sustainable packaging solutions will raise the bar in 2020, with growing focus on the use of 100% recyclable materials.

4. AI-LED INNOVATION. Artificial intelligence will mature into a trusted industry partner. Conagra Brands, McCormick Co. and PepsiCo are using AI to cook up new concepts, with many others expected to follow.

5. DIGITALIZED DIETS. In quest of a wellness market worth over $4.5 trillion, industry players will leverage emerging technologies such as personalized pills and at-home DNA testing kits to deliver customized diets.

FutureBridge will host a webinar on these Technology Trends for 2020 on February 6th, 2020, at 4.30 pm CET 10.30 am EST. To register, click here.

FOR INTERVIEWS/MORE INFORMATION: contact@futurebridge.com

About FutureBridge

FutureBridge tracks advises enterprises on the future of industries from a 1-to-25-year perspective. With its data analytics platform, deep techno-commercial knowledge, and network of start-ups, technology partners, and corporate leaders, FutureBridge identifies new opportunities, markets, and business models, and facilitates best-fit solutions and partnerships for its clients. FutureBridge has over 500 in-house experts in Europe, North America, and Asia.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200121005500/en/

Contacts:

Prakash Dogra

+44 203 691 9079

prakash.dogra@futurebridge.com