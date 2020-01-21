Delta, British Columbia and Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2020) - https://www.investorideas.com/, a global news source covering leading sectors including marijuana and hemp stocks and its potcast site, www.potcasts.ca release today's podcast edition of cannabis news and stocks to watch plus insight from thought leaders and experts.

Penny White, President and CEO of Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) at the Lift and Co Expo 2020 in Vancouver

Today's podcast overview/transcript:

In today's podcast Investorideas interviews Penny White, President and CEO of Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) at the Lift and Co Expo 2020 in Vancouver where we discussed the company's most recent product developments in the US, Canada and EU, the company's prospects for 2020 as well as the Expo itself.

The Yield Growth Corp. develops cannabis and edible mushroom products and is currently conducting research into uses, methods and products that improve life in what the Global Wellness Institute reports is a $4.2 trillion-dollar global wellness market. It owns the cannabis wellness brands Urban Juve, Wright & Well and Jack n Jane. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers and Aritzia. It's all natural hemp skincare brand, Urban Juve, has signed agreements for distribution in Canada, Colombia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Panama, Argentina, El Salvador, Ecuador, Peru, Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia. Yield Growth's Wright & Well brands are launching a THC/CBD line of topical and edible products in Oregon this month and a CBD from hemp topicals line in California in 2020. Through its subsidiaries, Yield Growth has over 200 proprietary beauty, wellness, edibles and beverage formulas for commercialization. It has filed 13 patents to protect its extraction method and other intellectual property. Yield Growth earns revenue through multiple streams including licensing, services and product sales.

Penny discussed how she and the company entered into the cannabis space saying, "Our principal business is cannabis topicals, but we got into the business about a year ago launching our first set of products before topicals were legal. We launched our first line called Urban Juve, which is essentially skincare and beauty products which contain a lot of great parts of the plant but not the cannabinoids which would make them restricted. So, Urban Juve is distributed around the world right now."

When asked about their newest brand, Wright & Well, White elaborated, "It's been a long road to get these products legal and launched in Oregon. We first applied in Oregon about a year ago, so it's taken us almost a year to get through all the regulatory hurdles to get to market. Our Wright & Well products are designed for the therapeutic benefits of cannabis and they're not intended at all for the recreational market, although technically they're available for recreational users. The first line of products that we're launching are a pain bomb, a therapeutic gel, a massage oil, as well as several tinctures. We are really appealing to people who are looking to use cannabis to relieve pain and anxiety, so that's where the name Wright & Well comes in. Our products contain completely natural ingredients and the key ingredient is our hemp root oil which is created in Vancouver with our proprietary extraction technique. The root of the cannabis plant is typically exempt in pretty much all jurisdictions and isn't considered "cannabis" as other parts of the plant are regulated. So we are able to put our hemp root oil in all of our products without regulation and when you mix the hemp root oil with THC and CBD there's some great effects. The studies that we've done on our root oil has shown high concentrations of therapeutic compounds which early studies suggest help your body receive other cannabinoids so much more effectively. So when you combine the hemp root oil with either CBD or THC, you have a very potent product."

White then went on to discuss the benefits of operating in Oregon when it comes to brand building saying, "We chose Oregon for a reason. Oregon has actually very good regulations for topicals and is a well developed state. It's also a great place to launch because the packaging regulations are a little bit more lax so we were able to put something together that you would see on the shelves of Sephora or Shoppers Drug Mart or anywhere in the US in regular retail. So although there's a warning on the box, it still conveys the meaning of a brand. The packaging definitely gives you a sense of the brand."

The company is also launching a CBD line of products which White explained has its own benefits. "What we're going to do to access those millions of people who don't necessarily want to go to a cannabis dispensary, we are coming out with a CBD line of Wright & Well. We are already in the late stages of planning our production and are just in the final stages of making sure our packaging meets FDA standards."

When asked why she chose topicals for the cannabis sector White explained, "When I went down to the States and started interviewing the chain owners in Washington, they kept asking "Do you have any sunscreen? Do you have any topicals?" and I realized there was a huge demand and there really weren't many companies producing high quality topicals. My goal was to get these, what I understood to be, very effective potential treatments to as many people as possible and I didn't see a lot of competition and still don't to this day. We saw a huge market opportunity, and I just couldn't imagine how an LP could have the manpower to put together a good topicals line. For any topicals company to be successful you have to be in more than one jurisdiction, otherwise you're' never going to establish a worldwide brand."

Urban Juve's Hydrating Body Oil recently appeared in December's issue of Vanity Fair UK, which features RuPaul on the cover, photographed by Annie Leibovitz.

The magazine highlighted Urban Juve's Ayurveda-inspired Hydrating Body Oil in "The Vanity Box," along with a range of other handpicked luxury beauty products, selected for the publication's sophisticated and highly affluent readers.

The Canadian-made Hydrating Body Oil is one of Urban Juve's most popular products. Powered by hemp seed oil, avocado oil and ginger oil, Hydrating Body Oil helps revive the skin, while cinnamon and cardamom invigorate the senses.

Urban Juve has been featured several times in Vanity Fair UK and other high-quality beauty and lifestyle publications, such as British Vogue and Elle Canada.

"We are expecting our products to be widely distributed throughout Europe and South America in 2020," said Penny White. "In Europe alone the skin care market is expected to grow at 3.9% CAGR between 2016 and 2022, according to KVB Research, so we are positioning Urban Juve, along with our other brands, to capitalize on the opportunity."

Mrs. White also went on to discuss the company's recent entrance and focus on Psycolcibon research and into edible mushrooms.

