Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2020) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FRA: 303) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Five Rivers Distribution of San Antonio, TX to distribute CENTR, the Company's sparkling citrus CBD beverage to over 200 7-11s in the San Antonio and Austin area, as well as other convenience stores and family grocers in the region.

"We are delighted to partner with Five Rivers Distribution to bring CENTR's relaxation-focused ethos to 7-11s in the Big Star State", said Company CEO Joseph Meehan. "The support we have received from 7-11 franchise owners has been critical to our success. We are grateful for their enthusiasm, and look forward to now working with Five Rivers to help Texans take time out, relax, and find their CENTR."

About CENTR Brands Corp. CENTR Brands Corp. is a better beverage company, involved in the development and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages for the global market. The Company's first product, named CENTR, is a sparkling, low-calorie, cannabidiol (CBD) infused beverage.

