New enterprise-grade device lets organizations exploit their existing Wi-Fi networks for secure on-site communications, enhanced personal safety and seamless roaming. Ascom is to launch the Ascom i63, a VoWiFi enterprise-grade handset. A robust yet stylish device, the Ascom i63 delivers reliable VoWiFi performance, seamless roaming, and advanced personal safety and locating features. The new handset is due to be rolled out worldwide starting in January 2020. The new handset--a successor to the popular Ascom i62 handset--further boosts the company's mobility portfolio, which includes software, hardware, global services, pagers, IP-DECT and VoWiFi handsets, and Myco smartphones for Android. Ascom CEO Jeannine Pilloud says: "The new Ascom i63 VoWiFi handset demonstrates our commitment to constant innovation and product development. Ascom i63, together with our other products and services, gives our customers 'mobility with confidence'--the reassurance that their Ascom mobile solutions are dependable, cost-effective, and backed by our unrivaled experience and expertise." The Ascom i63 is available in three models: Talker, Messenger, and Protector, all of which are Bluetooth 5-enabled, allowing hands free operations. The Messenger and Protector models feature multiple indoor and outdoor location technologies, including those enabled by Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), which is ideal for low-cost, easy-to-install locating solutions. The Protector model features man-down and no-movement alarms, which automatically transmit alerts, should the handset drop suddenly or remain motionless. "The new Ascom i63 is great news for organizations wanting to extract maximum value from their existing Wi-Fi networks. Moreover, the handset offers hassle-free device deployment and centralized management, and provides validated interoperability with all major Wi-Fi and PBX vendors", says Ascom CEO Jeannine Pilloud. Click https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=OZ9ETKpCqexRHA42srZvyBSz9Vbv6yHE1HAa134dwZqaoy4zMQkQWbxMfjogY0OhDJTIbMar-qD0jgcuzTh5xie0ZGcqG2s5FEq3Dczb889nlfVX4ozzsht7CtAL9p6aF4zC8TGXYRKhDMbU1DE4BQ== here to learn more about the features and benefits of the new Ascom i63. *Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

January 21, 2020 08:00 ET (13:00 GMT)