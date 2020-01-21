Falcon Technologies, Inc d/b/a Eco-Growth Strategies Announces Symbol Change to ECGS

FINRA Accepts Documentation for change

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2020 / Falcon Technologies d/b/a Eco-Growth Strategies (OTC PINK:FLCN), a nutraceutical company developing a variety of premium CBD-based products specializing in sourcing and extraction of trusted North American Hemp, today, announced that the company has been notified by FINRA that all documentation required to enact a symbol change for the company has been accepted. Effective Tuesday January 21st, 2019, the company's new stock symbol will formally become ECGS.

"We could not be happier with FINRA's decision to allow the company a symbol change that more closely reflects our trade name of Eco-Growth Strategies. Additionally, we are continuing the process that officially changes our corporate name to Eco-Growth Strategies", says W.J. "Bill" Delgado, Chairman and CEO of Falcon Technologies." With our newly launched web presence, strong senior management and extensive knowledge of the CBD sourcing and extraction space, we are excited about the future of ECGS," added Delgado.

About Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. A/K/A Falcon Technologies, Inc.

Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. is a nutraceutical and processing company developing a range of CBD-based products. The company's mission is to employ best practice science to source, manufacture, and package the process all of its CBD products from within the United States. The company performs farm and manufacturing site visits and sources its products from only the highest quality hemp farms in North America.

CBD Disclaimer

The statements made regarding CBD products including our future products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products and the testimonials made has not been confirmed by FDA- approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.

SAFE HARBOR ACT



Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:



Richard Brown

rbrown@nesscc.com

978-767-0048

SOURCE: Eco-Growth Strategies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573620/Falcon-Technologies-Inc-dba-Eco-Growth-Strategies-Announces-Symbol-Change-to-ECGS