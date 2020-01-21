The "Oil Refining Industry in Ukraine 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This downstream energy sector report, Oil Refining Industry in Ukraine is a complete source of information on the Ukraine crude oil refining industry. It provides refinery level information relating to existing and planned (new build) refineries such as insights and forecasts of refinery capacities, refined petroleum products production and consumption, refinery complexity factor and comparison against peer group countries in the respective region. The report also covers complete details of major players operating in the refining sector in Ukraine and in depth analysis of the latest industry news and deals.

Scope

Outlook of Country Oil Refining Industry and refined petroleum products beyond 2018

Forecasts of refined products production and consumption along with major refining companies, and operators.

Historic and Forecasted Refining capacity and secondary units capacities beyond 2018

Key Opportunities and Restraints in country Refinery market

Benchmark with five peer group countries on Nelson Complexity Factor.

Market structure of Country Refining Industry, companies, capacities and market share.

Information on planned refineries such as planned capacity, equity structure, Operator Company, expected commissioning date and project cost.

Refined petroleum products production and demand beyond 2018.

Refinery level information such as refinery name, commissioned year, primary and secondary units installed capacities along with future capacity expansions, refinery complexity factor, ownership and operator details.

Company profiles of major refining companies including SWOT Analysis.

Latest mergers, acquisitions, contract announcements, and all related industry news and deals analysis.

Key Topics Covered:

1.1 List of Figures

1.2 List of Tables

2 Introduction to Ukraine Refining Markets

2.1 What is This Report About?

2.2 Market Definition

3 Refining Industry in Ukraine

3.1 Ukraine Refining Market Snapshot, 2018

3.2 Role of Ukraine in Global and Regional Refining Markets

3.2.1 Contribution to Europe and Global Refining Capacity, 2018

3.2.2 Ukraine Average Nelson Complexity Factor (NCF) vs. Europe and Global, 2018

4 Ukraine Refining Market- Drivers and Restraints

4.1 Ukraine Refining Industry: Trends and Issues

4.1.1 Ukraine Refining Industry: Major Trends

4.2 Major Restrains of Investing in Ukraine Refining Sector

5 Ukraine Oil Products Demand and Supply Forecast to 2024

5.1 Ukraine Refined Products Demand Forecast to 2024

5.1.1 Ukraine Gasoline Demand Forecast to 2024

5.1.2 Ukraine Diesel Oil Demand Forecast to 2024

5.1.3 Ukraine Kerosene Demand Forecast to 2024

5.1.4 Ukraine LPG Demand Forecast to 2024

5.2 Ukraine Refined Products Production Forecast to 2024

5.2.1 Ukraine Gasoline Production Forecast to 2024

5.2.2 Ukraine Diesel Oil Production Forecast to 2024

5.2.3 Ukraine Kerosene Production Forecast to 2024

5.2.4 Ukraine LPG Production Forecast to 2024

6 Ukraine Refinery Capacities Forecast to 2024

6.1 Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details of Operational Refineries in Ukraine

6.1.1 Refinery Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details

6.2 Ukraine Total Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2010-2024

6.3 Ukraine Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2010-2024

6.4 Ukraine Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-1 Capacity, 2010-2024

6.5 Ukraine Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-2 Capacity, 2010-2024

6.6 Ukraine Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-3 Capacity, 2010-2024

7 Ukraine Refining Industry- Future Developments and Investment Opportunities

7.1 Capital Investment Details of All Upcoming Refineries

7.2 Location, Operator, Ownership, Start Up Details of Planned Refineries in Ukraine

7.2.1 Refinery, Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details

7.3 Refinery Capacities of All Upcoming Refineries

8 Key Strategies Ukraine Refining Companies

8.1 Ukraine Company wise Refining Capacity Forecast, 2010-2024

9 Rosneft Company Profile

9.1 Rosneft Key Information

9.2 Rosneft Company Overview

9.3 Rosneft Business Description

9.4 Rosneft SWOT Analysis

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Strengths

9.4.3 Weaknesses

9.4.4 Opportunities

9.4.5 Threats

9.5 Rosneft Financial Ratios Capital Market Ratios

9.6 Rosneft Financial Ratios Annual Ratios

9.7 Rosneft Financial Ratios Interim Ratios

10 Ukraine Refining Industry Latest Tenders and Contracts

11 Ukraine Refining Industry Updates

12 Ukraine Refining Industry Deals

12.1 Detailed Deal Summary

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Rosneft

