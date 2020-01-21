Affluence Corporation Appoints Rohan Chanmugam to its Board of Directors

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2020 / Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK), a telecom infrastructure company, announced today that it has appointed Rohan Chanmugam to serve on its Board of Directors. Mr. Chanmugam is Chairman of Clevercoms Ltd., a management consultancy advising the telecoms, media and technology (TMT) sector and has over 30 years of experience in the industry. In addition to founding Clevercoms, Mr Chanmugam was a Senior Vice President at Equant (Orange Business Services), Managing Director BT A&M, Strategic Advisor to the CEO of COLT Telecom, and Non-Executive Director of Host Europe Corporation.

"Rohan's breadth and depth of experience in the telecom industry will be an asset to help build and guide the company" said James Honan Jr., CEO of Affluence. "Rohan will give us the global perspective which is lacking in most companies of our size. He has an impressive track record of accomplishment at the highest levels in the telecom industry. I will be leaning heavily on Rohan's industry experience and also to develop potential partnerships" said Honan.

"Affluence has developed a very interesting strategic plan and I believe that this is the right time for this initiative. I look forward to helping Affluence achieve their ambitions" said Chanmugam. "5G is such a transformative technology and I applaud Affluence's management team in taking a global approach. 5G will unleash new spectrum and with it better speed and performance, making smartphone and other mobile devices perform better and able to tackle new and advanced applications. 5G will have a significant impact on both business and consumers. It all starts with infrastructure companies like Affluence that will be the backbone of the 5G revolution."

About Affluence Corporation.

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK) is a diversified holding company focused on 5G infrastructure businesses including fiber, tower construction and maintenance, base station installation and other complementary technologies.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, availability and the cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commissions. Additionally, this release may not be considered as legal, accounting, or investment advice, and is not, and may not be considered, a solicitation for the purchase of any securities issued by Affluence Corporation.

