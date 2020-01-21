Cielo And Josh Bersin Launch Multi-Part Guide To The Future Of Talent Acquisition

BROOKFIELD, Wisconsin, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cielo, the world's leading strategic Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) partner, and Josh Bersin, internationally recognized thought leader, educator and analyst in the global talent market, announce the launch of a new informational series, "Guide to Talent Acquisition for the Future."

This new series outlines how organizations should assess and transform their talent acquisition strategies. It calls upon Bersin's research and market knowledge, firsthand input from talent acquisition leaders and the expertise and insight Cielo has gained by providing recruiting consulting and outsourcing services for clients in a variety of business sectors over the last 15 years. The six-part guide kicked off January 21 with the publication of the first piece, "Talent Planning: How to Utilize Market Insights for Talent Acquisition Efficiency."

"In coming years, talent is only going to become scarcer," said Bersin. "This makes strategic talent acquisition critical for short- and long-term business success. Companies that approach recruiting reactively or without taking advantage of the tools and data now available will be at a distinct disadvantage."

Cielo and Bersin produced this series because they recognized the need for a comprehensive resource that consolidates talent acquisition insights and techniques in one place. The content in the guide can help CHROs and other talent leaders develop the future state of their talent acquisition functions. Each of the six pieces in the series focuses on a different aspect of the recruiting process that is key to the development and execution of a successful talent acquisition strategy and features case studies showcasing real-world examples to put into action.

"In a hyper-competitive market with geopolitical, global economic and workforce dynamics changing quickly, knowledge is critical for success in the talent market today," said Sue Marks, CEO and Founder of Cielo. "HR and TA leaders currently face unprecedented expectations and demands. This guide will provide inspiration to build a winning strategy and position their team and themselves for success."

The remaining five publications will roll out over the next few months and investigate the other components of effective talent acquisition for modern businesses: candidate generation, assessment and matching, candidate selection and offer, onboarding, and reporting and analytics.

About Cielo

Cielo is the world's leading strategic Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) partner and industry innovator delivering RPO, Total Talent Acquisition, consulting and executive search services in 95+ countries. We design comprehensive, people-centric solutions and leverage Cielo TalentCloud - our award-winning technology suite featuring CRM, AI, automation and analytics capabilities - to help our clients find, attract and hire the specific talent to move their businesses forward. To learn more, visit cielotalent.com.

About Josh Bersin

Josh Bersin is a global industry analyst and dean of the Josh Bersin Academy, the world's first professional development academy for HR and talent professionals. Bersin speaks and writes about all facets of HR, workforce and economic trends, and the HR technology market. He also advises a variety of HR and learning companies to help them align their products and services toward the needs of corporate buyers. For more information and a wealth of articles, visit www.joshbersin.com.

