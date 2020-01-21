US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) grants priority review of belantamab mafodotin for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma

Biologics License Application based on results from the pivotal DREAMM-2 study of immunoconjugate targeting B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) in heavily pre-treated patient population who was refractory to an immunomodulatory drug and a proteasome inhibitor, and refractory or intolerant to an anti-CD38 antibody

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GlaxoSmithKline plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) announced the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted a priority review for the company's Biologics License Application (BLA) seeking approval of belantamab mafodotin (GSK2857916) for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma whose prior therapy included an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor and an anti-CD38 antibody.

The BLA is based on data from the pivotal DREAMM-2 (DRiving Excellence in Approaches to Multiple Myeloma) study, recently published in The Lancet Oncology, which enrolled heavily pre-treated patients who had actively progressing multiple myeloma that had worsened despite current standard of care.i

In 2017, belantamab mafodotin was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA, which is intended to facilitate the development of investigational medicines that have shown clinical promise for conditions where there is significant unmet need.

About B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)

The normal function of BCMA is to promote plasma cell survival by transduction of signals from two known ligands, BAFF (B-cell activating factor) and APRIL (a proliferation-inducing ligand). This pathway has been shown to be important for myeloma cell growth and survival. BCMA expression is limited to B cells at later stages of development. BCMA is expressed at varying levels in myeloma patients and BCMA membrane expression is universally detected in myeloma cell lines.ii

About multiple myeloma

Multiple myeloma is the second most common blood cancer and is generally considered treatable, but not curable.iii In the US, more than 32,000 people were diagnosed with multiple myeloma last year and nearly 13,000 people died from the disease.iv Research into new therapies is needed as multiple myeloma commonly becomes refractory to available treatments.v

About the DREAMM clinical trial programme for belantamab mafodotin (GSK2857916)

Belantamab mafodotin is an investigational immunoconjugate comprising a humanised anti-B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) monoclonal antibody conjugated to the cytotoxic agent auristatin F via non-cleavable linker. The drug linker technology is licensed from Seattle Genetics; monoclonal antibody is produced using POTELLIGENT Technology licensed from BioWa.

Belantamab mafodotin is not currently approved for use anywhere in the world.

Trial Name GSK ID/NCT ID Status Design DREAMM-1 117159/ NCT02064387 Completed A Phase I Open-label Study to Investigate the Safety, Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, Immunogenicity and Clinical Activity of Belantamab Mafodotin (GSK2857916) in Subjects with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma and Other Advanced Hematologic Malignancies Expressing BCMA DREAMM-2 205678/ NCT03525678 Active, not recruiting A Phase II Study to Investigate the Efficacy and Safety of Two Doses of Belantamab Mafodotin (GSK2857916) in Subjects with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Who are Refractory to a Proteasome Inhibitor and an Immunomodulatory Agent and Have Failed Prior Treatment with an Anti-CD38 Antibody DREAMM-3 207495/ NCT04162210 Planned A Phase III Open-Label, Randomized Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Belantamab Mafodotin (GSK2857916) Compared to Pomalidomide plus low-dose Dexamethasone (Pom/Dex) in Participants with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma DREAMM-4 205207/ NCT03848845 Recruiting A Phase I/II Single Arm Open-Label Study to Explore Safety and Clinical Activity of Belantamab Mafodotin (GSK2857916) Administered in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Subjects with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma DREAMM-5 208887/ NCT04126200 Recruiting A Phase I/II, Randomized, Open-label Platform Study of Belantamab Mafodotin (GSK2857916) with Innovative Combination Anti-Cancer Treatments in Participants with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma DREAMM-6 207497/ NCT03544281 Recruiting A Phase I/II Randomized Study to Evaluate Safety, Tolerability and Clinical Activity of Belantamab Mafodotin (GSK2857916) Administered in Combination with Lenalidomide plus Dexamethasone (Arm A), or in Combination with Bortezomib plus Dexamethasone (Arm B) in Subjects with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma DREAMM-7 207503 Planned A Phase III Study of Belantamab Mafodotin (GSK2857916) Administered in Combination with Bortezomib plus Dexamethasone versus Daratumumab, Bortezomib, and Dexamethasone in Participants with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma DREAMM-8 207499 Planned A Phase III, Multicentre, Open-Label, Randomized Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Belantamab Mafodotin (GSK2857916) in Combination with Pomalidomide plus Low-Dose Dexamethasone (BPd) versus Pomalidomide plus Bortezomib and Low-Dose Dexamethasone (PVd) in Participants with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma DREAMM-9 209664/ NCT04091126 Recruiting A Phase III Study of Belantamab Mafodotin (GSK2857916) Administered in Combination with Bortezomib plus Lenalidomide and Low-Dose Dexamethasone (VRd) vs. VRd in Participants with Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma who are Ineligible for Transplant DREAMM-10 207500 Planned A Phase III Study of Belantamab Mafodotin (GSK2857916) Administered in Combination with a Novel Agent versus SoC ISS / GSK Co-Sponsored Study 209418/ NCT03715478 Recruiting A Phase I/II Dose-escalation and Dose-expansion Study of Belantamab Mafodotin (GSK2857916) Administered in Combination with Pomalidomide plus Low-dose Dexamethasone in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Who Have Received Two or More Prior Lines of Therapy That Must Have Included Lenalidomide and a Proteasome Inhibitor

GSK in Oncology

GSK is focused on maximising patient survival through transformational medicines. GSK's pipeline is focused on immuno-oncology, cell therapy, cancer epigenetics, and synthetic lethality. Our goal is to achieve a sustainable flow of new treatments based on a diversified portfolio of investigational medicines utilising modalities such as small molecules, antibodies, antibody drug conjugates and cells, either alone or in combination.

