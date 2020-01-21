AMPD Ventures Inc. Formally Announces Plans for Second Sustainable Data Centre, AMPD DC2

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2020 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company") (CSE:AMPD)(FRA:2Q0) is pleased to formally announce that, due to better-than-expected demand for its first sustainable data centre, AMPD DC1, plans for AMPD's second data centre ("DC2") have been accelerated.

As with DC1, DC2 is being developed through a strategic partnership between AMPD and Hynes Developments Inc ("Hynes"). Hynes has been specializing in developing forward-looking mixed use buildings in partnership with architects such as the renowned Arthur Erickson since 1988, seeking to optimize the relationship between built environments and the communities that utilize them. DC2 continues AMPD's and Hynes' commitment to developing a more sustainable approach to urban data. Systems within the data centres will capture the heat generated by the servers and re-purpose it for use in the surrounding residential buildings, as well as producing clean drinking water.

"As high-performance computing requirements become an ever more ubiquitous component of modern urban life, proximity to next-generation computing resources will be a key factor in determining where the jobs and entertainment of the future will be created," said Stephen Hynes, CEO of Hynes Developments. "The combination of our real estate development track record and AMPD's expertise in high-performance computing enables these solutions to exist right where people want to live, work, and play in a way that contributes positively to the environment."

Hynes purchased 1508 W 2nd Avenue, adjacent to the current DC1 location at 1540 W 2nd Avenue in August 2019. It is expected that plans will be submitted to the city for approval by the end of this month, and that DC2 will be operational during the second half of 2020.

DC2 is expected to offer up to six times the capacity of DC1, with 1.2 megawatts of available power. At full utilization, it is expected that DC2 could generate up to CAD $1.4M per month of top line revenue for AMPD, taking the total monthly revenue target, assuming full utilization, across DC1 and DC2 up to CAD$1.6M. The proximity of the two data centres creates significant operational economies of scale.

AMPD's urban data centre approach represents other benefits when it comes to providing infrastructure for the latest low-latency applications.

"AMPD's mission is to eradicate latency wherever and however we can," said AMPD CEO, Anthony Brown. "Part of that mission involves reducing the distance between our servers and the people and companies using those servers. For example, an eSport athlete playing a game on AMPD's network might be sitting a few miles away from the data centre, as opposed to hundreds of miles away with current commodity cloud."

Previously announced plans for building a data centre on the North Shore Campus of Capilano University are also progressing.

About AMPD Ventures Inc.

AMPD specializes in providing high-performance cloud and computing solutions for low-latency applications, including video games and eSports, digital animation and visual effects, and big data collection, analysis and visualization. For further information concerning the company and its business, please see the long-form prospectus dated October 11th, 2019, supporting its application for listing on the CSE. A copy of the prospectus was filed under the company's profile at SEDAR.

For more information on AMPD, please contact:



Satnam Brar

Tel: 604-332-3329 ext. 3

satnam.brar@ampd.tech

or visit http://www.ampd.tech

About Hynes Developments.

Hynes Developments is a nimble, innovative, research-oriented development company focused on creating environments that are responsive to the needs of people and communities. Hynes understands how architecture, technology and urban form influence the lives and well-being of the people they serve, with a focus on creating developments that are socially, environmentally and economically sensitive within local and global contexts.

For more information contact info@hynesdevelopments.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/s/ "Anthony Brown"

Anthony Brown

CEO & Director

AMPD Ventures Inc.

info@ampd.tech | Tel: 604-332-3329

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements made herein may contain forward-looking statements or information within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or information herein include, but are not limited, to statements or information with respect to plans with respect to DC2, including submitting plans for DC2, the timing of having DC2 operational and the expected capacity and revenue from DC2, expected revenue from DC1, and any other future data centres.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. We have made certain assumptions about the forward-looking statements and information, including the ability to receive required approvals and timing to have DC2 operational, and ability to generate the revenue from DC1 and DC2. Although our management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, inability to obtain approvals required to have DC2 operational, ability to generate revenue from DC1 and DC2, the price it will be able to charge customers, demand for its products, and those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 2A Listing Statement dated October 17, 2019 and "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements or information contained herein. Except as required by law, we do not expect to update forward-looking statements and information continually as conditions change and you are referred to the full discussion of the Company's business contained in the Company's reports filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada.

All forward looking statements and information contained in this News Release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: AMPD Ventures Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573646/AMPD-Ventures-Inc-Formally-Announces-Plans-for-Second-Sustainable-Data-Centre-AMPD-DC2