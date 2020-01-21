As from January 28, 2020, subscription rights (TR) issued by Svenska Aerogel Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until February 7, 2020. Instrument: Subscription Right (TR) ---------------------------------------------- Short name: AERO TR ---------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013719903 ---------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 188798 ---------------------------------------------- Market Segment / No: First North STO / 8 ---------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------- Mic Code: SSME ---------------------------------------------- As from January 28, 2020, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Svenska Aerogel Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid Subscription Share (BTA) --------------------------------------------------- Short name: AERO BTA --------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 --------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013719911 --------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 188799 --------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / No: First North STO / 8 --------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table --------------------------------------------------- Mic Code: SSME --------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 08 528 00 399.