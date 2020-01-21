Intelligent Capture offers an onramp to the cloud for organizations that require flexible deployment solutions for document workflow processes

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in cloud-based enterprise work management software, today announced the release of Upland Intelligent Capture, a solution that unifies and secures end-to-end document workflow automation capabilities into a single cloud-ready solution. With Intelligent Capture, Upland can now offer customers secure document capture, enterprise-class fax with secure document distribution, and robust document and workflow automation in a multi-tenant cloud, on-premise, or as a hybrid solution.

Upland maintains its commitment to on-premise document automation solutions for customers with sophisticated security provisioning concerns and highly customized requirements. But many organizations are now looking for multi-tenant, cloud-based document solutions to increase their speed of implementation, reduce the cost of supporting infrastructure, ensure disaster recovery, and have access to greater processing power. The introduction of Upland Intelligent Capture offers customers a seamless onramp to the cloud so they can streamline document-driven business processes and increase productivity, while also continuing to comply with growing compliance mandates.

"Upland's Document Workflow solutions have allowed our customers to focus their efforts on enhancing business workflows by alleviating the everyday tasks of on-premise server maintenance and administration," said Rachel Weseman, President, DCMWare.

"Organizations embracing digital transformation want scalable solutions to fit their unique infrastructure needs from on-premise to multi-tenant cloud," said Karen Cummings, SVP and General Manager of Upland Document Workflow Cloud. "The introduction of Upland Intelligent Capture provides customers with a solution that spans the document lifecycle, and allows us to service them throughout their evolving IT strategies, keeping workflow efficiency and compliance top of mind."

Intelligent Capture's cloud-ready design features a user-friendly interface where users can self-administer and customize processes while simultaneously creating structure around digitized content. It enables customers to capture, process, and deliver content securely while providing key analytical insights to decision-makers around their document lifecycles -- from the moment data is captured, through workflow routing, and onto final storage. Building upon Upland's strong capture, automation, and fax products, Intelligent Capture provides customers with the resources to further their digital transformation efforts.

Key benefits include:

Cloud-Ready Solution: Intelligent Capture is a cloud-based, multi-tenant solution for enterprises looking to leverage secure, nimble capture capabilities that scale to the expanding needs of their businesses.

Transparency into Key Analytics: By placing Intelligent Capture at the front-end of their solutions, enterprises will have end-to-end insights and a complete audit trail of documents from capture, through workflow and up to distribution.

Automated Data Extraction: Zonal OCR and advanced classification and extraction features create searchable and data-rich documents by converting scanned images into text and using extracted data to drive workflow requirements.

Secure, Compliant Data Management: Upland's capture and fax capabilities enable organizations of all sizes to digitize their content while ensuring it is secured via encryption and SSL access to support stringent global compliance regulations, including HIPAA, intense security requirements of PCI-DSS, and ISO 27001.

For more information, or to request a consultation on how Upland Intelligence Capture delivers secure, scalable, cloud-ready, document-driven processes for your organization, visit https://uplandsoftware.com/intelligentcapture.

About Upland Software

Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) is a leader in enterprise work management software. Upland's four enterprise clouds enable thousands of organizations to engage with customers across their experience journey, optimize sales and marketing teams, manage projects and IT costs, and automate critical document workflows. All of Upland's cloud offerings are backed by a 100% customer success commitment and the UplandOne platform, which puts customers at the center of everything we do. To learn more, visit uplandsoftware.com.

