Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12EHS ISIN: US91544A1097 Ticker-Symbol: 16U 
Frankfurt
21.01.20
15:48 Uhr
36,600 Euro
+0,600
+1,67 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UPLAND SOFTWARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UPLAND SOFTWARE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,400
36,600
16:40
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UPLAND SOFTWARE
UPLAND SOFTWARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UPLAND SOFTWARE INC36,600+1,67 %