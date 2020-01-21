ZZLL Information Technology Inc.: ZZLL Provides Corporate Update

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2020 / ZZLL Information Technology Inc. ("ZZLL" or the "Company") (OTCQB:ZZLL), is pleased to provide an update on corporate operations.

As mentioned in its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 26, 2019 Syndicore Asia Limited ("SAL"), a corporation incorporated and existing under the laws of Hong Kong, and a wholly owned subsidiary of ZZLL Information Technology, Inc. entered into an Agreement with Pretech International Co., Limited ("Pretech"), a company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong. Under the terms of the Agreement, Pretech agreed to act as SAL's sales agent in order to make sales using SAL's software application ("App") Bibishengjia ("BBSJ"). In addition, the Company will provide Technical, System, Security and Maintenance support.

The BBSJ App was launched in June, 2019 by SAL's Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise ("WFOE") in China, Hunan Syndicore Asia Limited ("HSAL") and utilizes AI big data technology to effectively integrate and realize the resource advantages of "industry + merchant + consumer" alliance and optimize traditional information trading operation activities to create a new business ecosystem. The App already has over 1.7 million active users.

BBSJ uses its data and user information in its "BizLink AI Commercial Big Data" ("BizLink") center to collect and share its B2B analysis for precise API and SEO for enterprises to obtain consumer preferences, optimize product supply chains, and analyze industry big data. B2C users can shop to save money and are both buyers and recommenders.

"We are pleased to continue our corporate development initiatives, with the continued rollout and development of our BBSJ App," said Yanfei Tang the CEO of ZZLL. She added, "We are encouraged by its initial success and our agreement with Pretech, and we hope to also launch further platforms soon to target different segments of the online market within China and internationally."

About Pretech International Co., Limited:

Pretech is a software, hardware and digital company that specializes in the development and manufacturing of consumer electronics. Pretech operates in both Hong Kong and the PRC, with a sister company located in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China.

About ZZLL Information Technology Inc.:

ZZLL Information Technology Inc. (OTCQB: ZZLL), and its wholly owned subsidiary, Syndicore Asia Limited will be a provider of syndicated media and E-Commerce platforms in the Asia Pacific region. Syndicore Asia Limited and its Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise, Hunan Syndicore Asia Limited will also endeavor to develop its E-Commerce, video content and video streaming capabilities in China through its online platform, "Bibishengjia". In addition, Z-Line International E-Commerce Company Ltd. (a wholly owned subsidiary of ZZLL) is a Hong Kong based E-Commerce company that will provide consumer-to-consumer, business-to-consumer and business-to-business-sales services.

