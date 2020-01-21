The global dimension stone market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report
Growing concerns over the impact of building materials on the environment have increased the adoption of sustainable construction practices across the world. Developed markets such as the US and Western Europe have adopted various regulations to promote the construction of eco-friendly buildings. This is also compelling consumers to opt for natural stone products such as marble and granite, instead of plastic composites and other emission-prone products. Furthermore, sustainable construction practices are also gaining traction in other emerging markets such as China and India. These factors are crucial in driving the demand for dimension stone products during the forecast period.
As per Technavio, the increased adoption of diamond wire cutting will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.
Global Dimension Stone Market: Increased Adoption of Diamond Wire Cutting
Vendors in the market are adopting diamond wire cutting machines to increase accuracy and reduce wastage of material in dimension stone quarries. Rapid advancements in blade material and automation have also enabled these machines to operate with increased efficiencies in stone cutting as compared to alternative methods. In addition, regulations on the use of explosives for dimension stone quarries in countries such as China, the US, and Western Europe have compelled many vendors to adopt diamond wire cutting machines to cut dimension stone slabs. Therefore, with increased adoption of diamond wire cutting machines, the productivity of quarry operations is expected to significantly increase during the forecast period. This will further enhance the growth of dimension stone market during the forecast period.
" Growing popularity of home remodelling and rising awareness about terrazzo flooring will further boost the dimension stone market during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global Dimension Stone Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market report segments the global dimension stone marketbyproduct (limestone, granite, sandstone, marble and slate, and others) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market due to the increasing emphasis on the development of smart cities in the emerging economies of the region including India, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam.
