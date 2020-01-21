The global dimension stone market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200121005524/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global dimension stone market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Growing concerns over the impact of building materials on the environment have increased the adoption of sustainable construction practices across the world. Developed markets such as the US and Western Europe have adopted various regulations to promote the construction of eco-friendly buildings. This is also compelling consumers to opt for natural stone products such as marble and granite, instead of plastic composites and other emission-prone products. Furthermore, sustainable construction practices are also gaining traction in other emerging markets such as China and India. These factors are crucial in driving the demand for dimension stone products during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30063

As per Technavio, the increased adoption of diamond wire cutting will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Dimension Stone Market: Increased Adoption of Diamond Wire Cutting

Vendors in the market are adopting diamond wire cutting machines to increase accuracy and reduce wastage of material in dimension stone quarries. Rapid advancements in blade material and automation have also enabled these machines to operate with increased efficiencies in stone cutting as compared to alternative methods. In addition, regulations on the use of explosives for dimension stone quarries in countries such as China, the US, and Western Europe have compelled many vendors to adopt diamond wire cutting machines to cut dimension stone slabs. Therefore, with increased adoption of diamond wire cutting machines, the productivity of quarry operations is expected to significantly increase during the forecast period. This will further enhance the growth of dimension stone market during the forecast period.

" Growing popularity of home remodelling and rising awareness about terrazzo flooring will further boost the dimension stone market during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Dimension Stone Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global dimension stone marketbyproduct (limestone, granite, sandstone, marble and slate, and others) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market due to the increasing emphasis on the development of smart cities in the emerging economies of the region including India, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200121005524/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/