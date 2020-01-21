Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market intelligence engagement. This success story highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped a food service industry client based out of Central Europe address key challenges including enhancing CX, creating a unique selling proposition, analyzing sales data, devising promotion strategies, and adhering to the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) and other regulations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200121005669/en/

Although the food service industry has become essential to the daily lives of the world's consumers and businesses, the industry remains stuck in a low-growth mode. Rising tariffs on raw materials, evolving consumer buying behavior, and sustainability issues are some of the major challenges faced by companies in the food service industry. To succeed in the long-term, companies in the food service industry will need to identify potential market risks, realign business models, revamp packaging techniques, and proactively take approaches to tackle challenges coming their way.

By analyzing data from multiple sources, our market intelligence experts can provide information to help you generate smarter insights and take actionable business decisions. Request a FREE proposal today!

Our integrated approach and solutions offered

To help the client tackle the challenges such as cost pressure, labelling hurdles, and supply chain issues, the experts at Infiniti Research used a combination of customer intelligence, trend analysis, and competitive intelligence study. The experts also gathered insights into primary customer needs and identified reasons behind customer switching to different brands. In addition, the experts helped the client to analyze areas where they lacked in comparison to their competitors.

The food service industry will continue to undergo rapid changes in the next decade. Our experts can help you to stay abreast of the industry transformations and market changes. Contact us today!

Results obtained

By leveraging Infiniti's market intelligence engagement, the client in the food service industry was able to understand customers' buying behaviors and innovate packaging materials to suit consumers' needs. They were also able to identify cost-effective technologies and make technology upgrades before their competitors. Also, the client was able to revamp their traditional supply chain models and adopt innovative techniques. The client achieved an increase in sales by 31%. Want more insights on this engagement? Request more info and our analysts will get in touch with you.

Read the complete success story for comprehensive insights: Market Intelligence Engagement Helped a Food Service Industry Client to Enhance CX by 2X and Increase Sales by 31%

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200121005669/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us