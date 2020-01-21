Smart Building Market to Reach USD 109.48 Billion by 2026; Rising Environmental Concerns to Contribute Healthy Growth, States Fortune Business Insights

- Key Companies Covered in Smart Building Market Research Report Are Siemens, ABB, Schneider Electric, Cisco Systems, Inc., United Technologies, IBM Cooperation, Delta Controls, Building IQ, Honeywell International Inc, Johnson Controls, Legrand, Thales Group, Hitachi, Ltd., Accenture.

PUNE, India, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Smart Building Market size is projected to reach USD 109.48 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. The new regulations imposed by government authorities for construction operations and usage of buildings without compromising on the sustainability aspect will create new growth opportunities for the Smart Building Market trends. For instance, The European Union (EU) established several directives to enhance the energy performance of buildings and to meet their goal of constructing new zero-energy buildings (NZEB) by the end of 2020. Additionally, the UK government has shifted its focus towards constructing smart buildings to reduce the carbon footprint and reduce energy consumption from the building sector.

According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "Smart Building Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Application (Residential, Commercial) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026" the Smart Building Market size was valued at USD 43.64 Billion in 2018. The smart building industry report executes a PESTEL study and SWOT analysis to reveal the stability, restrictions, openings, and threats in the Smart Building Market. Combined with the market analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the market, and all articulated with geographical and merchandise segments. Moreover, it also shows different procedures and strategies, benefactors and dealers working in the market, explores components convincing market development, generation patterns, and following systems. Additionally, the figures and topics covered in this report are both all-inclusive and reliable for the readers.

To gain more insights into the market with detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/smart-building-market-101198

Rising Environmental Concerns to Create Sales opportunities for the Market

The rising awareness regarding the advantages of smart buildings, as it leverages sensors, cloud technology, and IoT connectivity to manage, monitor remotely, and control a range of building systems from heating. This factor will fuel demand, which, in turn, will boost the Smart Building Market revenue during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing energy costs and environmental concerns such as carbon emissions and pollution is expected to accelerate the potential of the Smart Building Market. The rising focus of companies towards transforming the building into more energy-efficient and sustainable buildings will further create new growth opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, Gemalto NV is offering IoT monetization and embedded solutions to remotely manage and protect IoT software and solutions that are used in smart building infrastructure.

Smart Energy Scheme between Siemens and Tarshid to Boost Market Prospects

The contract signed by Siemens Saudi Arabia and the Tarshid, National Energy Services company for reducing carbon emissions by 43,00 tons will augur well for the Smart Building Market. For instance, the partnership between Tarshid and Siemens for the implementation of a holistic building performance and sustainability solution for the National Information Centre (NIC). With the contract, the company aims to achieve the strategic sustainability goal of significant energy saving by 2030.

Request a Sample Copy: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/smart-building-market-101198

Increasing Government Initiatives to Bolster Healthy Growth in Asia Pacific

North America was valued at USD 15.29 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 34.22 Billion by 2026 owing to the adoption of smart building solutions, including IoT, cloud computing, big data, data analytics, deep learning, and AI. Asia Pacific is predicted to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing government initiatives regarding the development of commercial offices, localities, and shopping malls with advance and smart technology and equipment. The growing efforts of key players for the development of IoT-enabled building management systems to enhance smart building services will further aid the Smart Building Market growth in Asia Pacific.

List of the Major Companies in the Smart Building Market Include:

Siemens

ABB

Schneider Electric

Cisco Systems, Inc.

United Technologies

IBM Cooperation

Delta Controls

Building IQ

Honeywell International Inc

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Thales Group

Hitachi, Ltd.

Accenture

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/smart-building-market-101198

Table of Content:

Introduction

Definition, By Segment



Research Approach



Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities



Emerging Trends

Key Insights

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators



Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Smart Building Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary



Market Size Estimates and Forecasts



By Component (Value)





Solution







Building Infrastructure Management









Parking Management System











Smart Water Management System











Elevators and Escalators System











Others









Security and Emergency Management









Access Control System











Video Surveillance System











Safety System











Others









Energy Management









HVAC Control System











Lighting Control System







Services







System Integration and Deployment









Support and Maintenance









Consulting





By Application (Value)





Residential







Commercial







Hotel









Healthcare









Retail









Others





By Region (Value)





North America







Europe







Asia Pacific







The Middle East and Africa

and





Latin America

Continued…!!!

Request for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/smart-building-market-101198

(Have a Look at Reports Trending in Information & Technology Industry)

Browse Related Reports:

Identity And Access Management Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Provisioning, Directory Services, Single Sign-On, Others), By Deployment Model (Cloud, On-Premises), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail and Consumer Packed Goods, Others) And Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Energy Management System Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis By Type (System, Services), By End-User (Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, Building Automation, Energy and Utilities, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026

Facility Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Service Type (Hard Services, Soft Services, and Others Services), By Industry (Healthcare, Government, Education, Military & Defense, Real Estate and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Smart Home Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Home Monitoring/Security, Smart Lighting, Entertainment, Smart Appliances, and Others (Thermostat, etc.)), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Data Center Cooling Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Air Conditioners, Precision Air Conditioners, Chillers, Air Handling Unit, and Others), By Data Center Type (Large Scale DC, Medium Scale DC, and Small Scale DC), By Cooling Technique (Room-based Cooling, Rack-based Cooling, and Row-based Cooling), By Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Platform (Device Management, Application Management, Network Management), By Software & Services (Software Solution, Services), By End-Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Governments, Healthcare, Others) And Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026

3D Printing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Technology (Fused Deposition Modeling, Selective Laser Sintering, Stereolithography, Direct Metal Laser Sintering, PolyJet, Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), Others) By Applications (Prototyping, Production, Proof of Concept, and Others), By End-Use (Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Others), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecom, Government, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Cyber Security Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solutions, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By End-User (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Travel and Transportation, Energy and Utilities and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026

Virtual Reality Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Offering (Hardware, Software), By Technology (Nonimmersive, Semi-Immersive), By Industry Vertical (Gaming & Entertainment Media, Healthcare, Education, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing), By Application (Training & Simulation, Educational, Attraction, Research & Development) and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026

About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Press Release- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/smart-building-market-9518

Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1079824/Smart_Building_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/881202/Fortune_Business_Insights_Logo.jpg