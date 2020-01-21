New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2020) - Elvictor Group, Inc., f/k/a Thenablers, Inc. (OTC Pink: TNBL) (the "Company"), is excited to announce the launch of a shipping crew management services division through a partnership with Elvictor Group, Ltd (Cyprus), one of the world's best known names in this sector.

On October 7, 2019, pursuant to a strategic partnership with the principals of Elvictor Group, Ltd (Cyprus), the Company sold a controlling interest in the Company as part of a long term strategy to expand the Company's operations, in this case by enhancing the Elvictor crew management services. As a result, the Company underwent a change in control. However, its original founders remain a core part of the Company's team. The Company believes that focusing on an established market with a well-respected name brand will provide cashflows and other resources that will allow the Company to continue to grow and put real capital to use in expanding offerings to shipping and other clients.

Given the name recognition of the Elvictor brand, it was determined by management that, it will benefit the Company and shareholders to change the name of the Company to "Elvictor Group, Inc." The Company has started its application with FINRA to effectuate the same.

"We are excited to move forward with Thenablers team to further expand our international coverage and new business acquisition." said Costas Galanakis, the Company's newly appointed CEO. Panos Lazaretos, our Chief International Development Officer and Founder, further stated, "this is an amazing opportunity for Thenablers to work with our new partners who have over 40 years of history as market leaders, and we are excited for the possibilities this gives the Company to grow."

The Company would like to acknowledge the contribution of UpMaritime London, Ltd and In4Capital, Ltd in introducing the Company to the Elvictor team.

About Elvictor Group, Inc.

Elvictor Group, Inc. ("TNBL"), a Nevada corporation, is an international business services organization currently focusing on expanding its shipping crew management services and geographical coverage.

Investor and Public Relations Contact

Panagiotis Tolis

Chief Investor Relations Officer

ciro@elvictorgroup.com

+1 (646) 491-6601

www.elvictorgroup.com









