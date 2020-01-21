Carson City, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2020) - After three years of negotiations and several App Developers, Zicix (OTC Pink: ZICX) is pleased to announce the completion of the Zicix App. CEO William Petty and Board of Director Ramiro Jordan have completed their thorough review and approved the App for release. It has become a fully functioning coupon redemption service and will be available for download and use by the consumer.

The Zicix App has been submitted to the Google Play App Store and is currently awaiting approval to be listed. As soon as the App is approved, Zicix App will be available to the public. Mr. Petty is already working with a marketing team to increase the consumer awareness and launch Zicix on other platforms, including the Apple Store.

About Zicix Corporation (OTC Pink: ZICX): Originally founded as a service provider to the Healthcare industry, the Zicix Corporation has recently been restructured with the intention of acquiring and developing technology applications designed for service companies in consumer, retail and other industries.

