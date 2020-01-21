The global disc jockey (DJ) consoles market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 3% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Over recent years, there has been a significant rise in the number of live events, music festivals, and entertainment events featuring DJs. Many popular DJs such as David Guetta, Calvin Harris, Marshmello, Alan Walker, and Skrillex have increased their number of yearly musical events. In addition, these DJs are increasingly becoming popular on social media websites such as Instagram, Viberate, YouTube, and Spotify. The growing number of fan followers for these DJs has increased the sales of DJ consoles used during different musical events, as many fans are willing to travel to far-off places to watch live performances of their favorite DJs. Thus, the rise in the number of live music events is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global disc jockey (DJ) consoles market.

As per Technavio, the growing demand for customized musical instruments will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Disc Jockey (DJ) Consoles Market: Growing Demand for Customized Musical Instruments

The market is witnessing a strong demand for customized electronic musical instruments in developed regions such as North America and Europe as well as emerging markets such as China and India. This is encouraging many existing and new players in the market to offer customized, bespoke, and professional DJ consoles. Furthermore, some vendors are also introducing online platforms that allow users to customize musical instruments as per their requirements. This trend is expected to increase the sales of DJ consoles during the forecast period.

"Growing number of new DJ console launches and advances in music synthesizer clones will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Disc Jockey (DJ) Consoles Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global disc jockey (DJ) consoles marketbygeography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and product (DJ controllers, DJ mixers, Media players, Turntables, and others).

Europe led the market in 2019, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the European region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market due to the increasing popularity of rock and pop genres of music in the region.

