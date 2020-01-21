North Carolina FC: North Carolina Courage, Charles & Colvard Announce Fan-Driven NWSL Championship Ring Selection

One lucky participant to receive authentic ring at NC Courage Season Opener, $300 Charles & Colvard gift certificate

CARY, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2020 / In conjunction with official jewelry sponsor Charles & Colvard Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR), the North Carolina Courage are giving fans an unprecedented opportunity to choose the design of the team's 2019 NWSL Championship ring and be entered for a chance to win a ring themselves.

Beginning on Thursday, fans can visit www.WinTheRing.com to vote on which of the two Charles & Colvard ring designs they prefer. By voting, one lucky participant will win an authentic ring, to be received in April during the Courage's 2020 season opener - which the winner will receive four free on-field tickets to - as well as a $300 Charles & Colvard gift certificate. Fans will have from Jan. 23-Feb. 9 to cast their vote in what is believed to be the first-ever fan-driven championship ring selection process in American sports history.

"Charles & Colvard is the perfect partner as we work collaboratively to create our 2019 NWSL Championship rings for the Courage," North Carolina Football Club President & General Manager Curt Johnson said. "Last year's championship ring was outstanding, and I'm thrilled about the chance to work with our terrific fans on what this year's ring looks like thanks to this one-of-a-kind opportunity with Charles & Colvard."

The Courage made history in 2019 by becoming the first team in NWSL history to win a league title on its home field, as it defeated the Chicago Red Stars 4-0 in front of a club-record 10,227 fans at Sahlen's Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park for its second championship in as many years.

"It is our honor and privilege to again celebrate the successes and dedication of the back-to-back NWSL champions with a commemorative moissanite championship ring," said Suzanne Miglucci, President and CEO of Charles & Colvard. "We can't wait to see which brilliant design the fans select for their champions!"

About North Carolina Courage

The North Carolina Courage play in the National Women's Soccer League, the highest level of professional women's soccer in the United States. The Courage are back-to-back NWSL Champions, winning the NWSL title in 2018 over the Portland Thorns and defending their home turf in 2019 by defeating the Chicago Red Stars. Additionally, the team has clinched the regular-season championship three years in a row. The roster is made up of both American and International stars, including four 2019 FIFA World Cup winners with the U.S., as well as Brazilian, Canadian, and New Zealand footballers. The Courage are part of North Carolina Football Club, the largest youth-to-professional soccer organization in the country, which includes a men's Second Division team, North Carolina FC (USL Championship), and a developmental team, North Carolina FC U23 (USL league Two). The organization is also home to both Boys and Girls U.S. Soccer Development Academies in collaboration with NCFC Youth, effectively creating a true pyramid from youth recreational all the way to the professional teams. The North Carolina Football Club is owned by local entrepreneur Steve Malik and managed by North Carolina native and longtime soccer executive Curt Johnson. North Carolina Football Club was established in 2016 to bring the highest levels of men's and women's professional soccer to the state. For more information, please visit www.NCCourage.com

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) believes luxury can be beautiful and conscientious. As an e-commerce driven business, the Company brings revolutionary gemstones and jewelry to market through the use of innovative technology and direct-to-consumer engagement. Charles & Colvard is the original pioneer of lab-created moissanite, a rare gemstone formed from silicon carbide. Consumers seek Charles & Colvard fashion, bridal and fine jewelry because of its exceptional quality, incredible value and shared beliefs in environmental and social responsibility. Charles & Colvard was founded in 1995 and is based in North Carolina's Research Triangle. For more information, please visit https://www.charlesandcolvard.com/.

Media Contacts

Morgan Brown

North Carolina Courage

252-814-1301

Brittany Kotary

Charles & Colvard

919-468-0399

SOURCE: North Carolina FC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573625/North-Carolina-Courage-Charles-Colvard-Announce-Fan-Driven-NWSL-Championship-Ring-Selection