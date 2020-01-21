Kayla Patrick Discusses How She Used the Power of Social Media and Publicity to Help Fund 100-Plus Real Estate Deals

As a Media Expert, She Helps People and Brands Promote Themselves on Instagram and Get Featured in the Media

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2020 / Kayla Patrick, a media and public relations expert, recently turned to Instagram to discuss how she used the power of social media to originate and help fund over 100 real estate deals in the past 24 months.

As Kayla Patrick noted, times were not always easy for her while she was growing up in Southern California. Raised by a single mom, finances could be tight and in order to help the two of them to get by, she started juggling multiple jobs as a teenager.

"My mom was strong during the unexpected hardships. After all we've been through when I know everything else in my life may not be constant, I know she always will be," Ms. Patrick said.

While Kayla soon realized that she had a knack for and interest in sales, and eventually took a job working in the mortgage sales industry, she was also quite adept at leveraging social media and local publicity to build a network of high net worth referrals.

Recently, Ms. Patrick decided to use the same strategies she employed to build a great source of real estate leads from Instagram, to help other business owners to grow their companies.

Unlike some other influencers who only focus on increasing their own brand and number of followers, Kayla Patrick now uses her social media savvy to help others grow and monetize their followings as well. For instance, over the course of only a year and a half, Kayla was able to leverage publicity and social media into more than 100 funded real estate deals worth a total of more than nine figures in revenue.

"I want to encourage others by helping them to tell their story through the power of brand storytelling using platforms like Instagram and other digital media. It not only allows people and brands to connect with their audience, but also to stand out from the competition," Patrick said, adding that her ultimate goal is to inspire and influence individuals to use publicity to blow up their brand and share their story.

"People need what I am offering because we help develop the brand in a strategic way to capture the audience's attention, and help turn their followers into customers."

