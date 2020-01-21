The state-owned electric utility is preparing to acquire seven project companies in China, generating $156 million for the developer and removing a further $385 million of liabilities from its books.State-owned China Huaneng Group appears to have decided which parts of solar project developer GCL New Energy's project portfolio it wants to acquire. The Hong Kong unit of the Chinese electric utility in November walked away from a proposed bail-out of the project development business owned by polysilicon manufacturer GCL-Poly, instead announcing an intent to cherry-pick project assets. GCL New Energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...