Kirkland Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2020) - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJXA) (OTC: RJKAF) ("RJK" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received positive results from its SGH (Spatiotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbon) soil sampling program, conducted on three separate geophysical targets which the company has identified as potential kimberlite pipes.

SGH analysis is used to identify potential mineralized bodies by testing the hydrocarbon ratios in the parts-per-trillion (ppt) present in the soil. Hydrocarbon signatures tend to be unique above different geological structures which allow the test to identify a range of different minerals as well as kimberlite. The results are graded on a scale of 0-6, with 4/6 being the first level of confidence for further testing, and 6/6 being the most prospective.

Both the T1 and T2 targets tested positive for kimberlite with a 5/6 and the Paradis geophysical anomaly scored 4.5/6. These initial SGH results are a very encouraging and the company plans to test each location during its winter drilling program. Limited drilling was completed at Paradis last spring; however, after further analysis, the drilling did not adequately intersect the geophysical anomaly and will require follow up drilling.

RJK is also pleased to announce that it has acquired an additional 150 mineral claims through staking, comprising of approximately 7,500 hectares. The company now holds a dominant land package in the Cobalt mining camp with over 35 potential kimberlite targets slated for follow up testing. Please refer to figure 1 for full claim boundaries.

Mr. Peter Hubacheck, P.Geo, Project Manager for RJK is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical disclosure in this release.

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1526/51697_b14339ecb4cfd986_001full.jpg

