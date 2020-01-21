Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 21
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 20 January 2020 was 3236.50p (ex income) 3244.73p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
21 January 2020
