Solomon Page Healthcare & Life Sciences Division Expands its Global Footprint within the Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Medical Device and Healthcare Sectors

Company Hires Luigi Frezza to Lead International Life Sciences Search Practice

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solomon Page, a leading global executive search firm servicing the Healthcare and Life Sciences industries, drives expansion through the hire of industry expert Luigi Frezza, who was named Managing Director, Life Sciences. Reporting into President & Global Practice Leader Marc Gouran, Frezza will be based in the London office and drive the growth of the Life Sciences team globally; partnering with companies in the Pharmaceutical, Biotech, Medical Devices and Diagnostics sectors.

Based in Manhatthan, NY and with office locations throughout the U.S. and Europe, Solomon Page will continue to serve as a global partner in healthcare and life sciences executive search, while simultaneously expanding the company's footprint into new markets. "Our legacy of success spans across every branch of the Healthcare industry," Gouran said. "With Luigi now leading our Life Sciences practice based in London, we will continue to grow our global network by providing premiere consultative services and best-in-class solutions to both longstanding partners and new clients."

In support of this expansion, additional hires include Vice President Kristen Dorn and Consultant Shanon Yeow, who are both based in the recently opened Conshohocken, Pa. office.

Before joining Solomon Page, Frezza led the Pharmaceutical and Biotech practice of a medium-sized, boutique executive search firm across Europe and the U.S. With over 15 years of experience in the industry, including time spent at Korn Ferry, Frezza has an extensive background in working on search mandates across multiple functions, with a focus on senior roles in R&D, Technical and Commercial Operations, General Management as well as a broad range of corporate functional roles. "I am thrilled to be joining Marc and his team to support the growth of Solomon Page Healthcare & Life Sciences business on an international level," said Frezza. "In conjunction with Shanon and Kristen's efforts, the expansion of our Life Sciences division will round-out our full scope of services within the Healthcare sector. We look forward to making an impact on the industry by providing our clients, who trust us for our knowledge and experience, with valuable insight and unprecedented results."

About Solomon Page

Founded in 1990, Solomon Page is a specialty niche provider of recruitment and executive search solutions across a wide array of functions and industries. The success of Solomon Page reflects an organic growth strategy supported by a highly entrepreneurial culture. Acting as a strategic partner to clients and candidates, Solomon Page focuses on providing customized solutions and building long-term relationships based on trust, respect, and the consistent delivery of excellent results. For additional information, visit solomonpage.com.

