A minor concern it may be, compared to the tragic loss of life, livelihoods and biodiversity caused by the bushfires still ravaging parts of Australia, but reduced output by PV systems due to smoke haze is an unwelcome bi-product of blazes that have burned at a scale and ferocity never seen before.From pv magazine Australia. The haze and fallout from Australia's catastrophic bushfires is also affecting the output of panels in solar farm and rooftop installations - part of a renewables infrastructure which on clear, sunny summer days can supply as much as half of the energy demand of the National ...

