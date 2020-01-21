Kamloops, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2020) -Advance Gold Corp. (TSXV: AAX) ("Advance Gold" or "the Company") is pleased to announce assay results from a 78 metre sulphide zone previously announced (see Dec. 24/2019 news release) from the Company's Tabasquena project in Zacatecas, Mexico.

Highlights of Recent Geophysics and Drilling

• Near surface drilling hit multiple quartz veins with widespread silver and gold mineralization;

• Geophysics reveal 1000 metres X 500 metres continuous chargeability anomaly below near surface quartz veins;

• First drill hole into large chargeability anomaly returned 78 metres of continuous zinc mineralization including highlight zinc subinterval of 1.10m of 1.88% Zinc, 1.40% Lead, 77 g/t Silver and 0.198 g/t Gold.

• First drill hole into chargeability anomaly also returned highlight silver subinterval of 34m, grading 23.56 g/t Silver, including 1.10m of 101 g/t Silver, 0.59% Lead, 0.74% Zinc.

Allan Barry Laboucan, President and CEO of Advance Gold Corp. commented: "With this first hole drilled into a large continuous chargeability anomaly (IP) we interpret this anomaly is caused by sulphides that carry precious and base metals. Each time we do additional geophysics and drilling we come to a better understanding of this widespread mineralizing structure with all the hallmarks of a long-lived system. Approximately 12 miles to the east of Tabasquena is the San Nicholas VMS deposit, this deposit has a geometry like an inverted cone, with a zinc rich zone nearest to surface followed by a deeper copper rich zone. We are currently drilling our second hole into the large chargeability anomaly. A third phase geophysical (IP) survey will be completed shortly, this will better define the chargeability anomaly and its southerly extension. All of this work will result in a strong flow of news."

Table of Results

Drill Hole #11

LENGTH SAMPLE



G/T G/T % % % SAMPLE NUMBER FROM METERS TO METERS WIDTH METERS Au Ag Cu Pb Zn 6619 159 160.75 1.75 0.02 1.8 0.0044 0.0498 0.135 6620 173.2 174.2 1 0.013 1.2 0.0039 0.0313 0.187 6621 181.3 181.65 0.3 0.06 7.5 0.0147 0.15 0.322 6622 195.85 196.75 0.9 0.469 5.6 0.0139 0.0836 0.1435 6623 197.05 198.15 1.1 0.324 2.7 0.0139 0.107 0.275 6624 201.1 202.5 0.6 0.079 3.3 0.0127 0.0781 0.204 6625 203 203.35 0.35 0.079 2.8 0.0019 0.0729 0.231 6626 212.1 212.45 0.35 0.005 5.8 0.0697 0.0331 0.0379 6627 226.65 226.8 0.15 0.065 25.7 0.0042 1.07 0.968 6629 227.2 228.15 0.95 0.426 4.4 0.0012 0.139 0.181 6631 234.9 236.1 1.2 0.016 1.6 0.0013 0.1155 0.235 6632 236.1 237.25 1.15 0.041 2.9 0.0037 0.0525 0.0607 6634 241.9 242.5 0.6 0.025 2.2 0.0029 0.09 0.1365 6635 249.35 249.55 0.2 0.076 5.9 0.028 0.186 0.228 6636 249.55 251.8 2.25 0.198 8.9 0.0141 0.1675 0.275 6637 251.8 254.25 2.45 0.15 6.3 0.0151 0.163 0.1765 6639 254.25 256.6 2.35 0.026 5.5 0.0073 0.1515 0.249 6640 256.6 256.9 0.3 0.052 3.1 0.0158 0.358 0.204 6641 256.1 258.45 2.35 0.264 24.6 0.0123 3.01 0.239 6642 258.45 260.3 1.85 0.222 9.3 0.0108 0.327 0.144 6643 260.3 262.45 2.15 0.181 5.6 0.0035 0.0489 0.0278 6644 265.1 265.4 0.3 0.084 52 0.0096 0.313 0.309 6645 265.4 266.5 1.1 0.19 67.2 0.0196 0.52 0.561 6646 266.5 267.6 1.1 0.207 14.9 0.0079 0.225 0.218 6648 267.6 268.65 1.05 0.235 79.5 0.0236 0.626 0.66 6649 268.45 269.75 1.1 0.115 101 0.0134 0.593 0.748 6650 269.45 270.35 1.1 0.198 77.7 0.0155 1.885 1.405 6651 270.35 271.95 1.1 0.151 20.5 0.0068 0.161 0.0964 6653 271.95 273.05 1.1 0.063 8.6 0.0071 0.22 0.1645 6654 273.05 274.3 1.25 0.043 16 0.0073 0.22 0.188 6655 275.45 276.35 0.9 0.015 3.6 0.0069 0.1045 0.255 6656 282.45 283.1 0.65 0.019 5.2 0.005 0.0739 0.192 6657 285.5 285.75 0.25 <0.005 3.8 0.0028 0.073 0.409 6658 286.35 287.9 1.55 0.009 2.2 0.0043 0.0835 0.1945 6659 289.65 290.2 0.55 0.005 1.1 0.0018 0.0193 0.0364 6660 291.8 292.25 0.45 <0.005 0.7 0.0018 0.0364 0.0597 6661 295.75 296.85 1.1 0.008 2.6 0.0227 0.1195 0.1905 6662 296.85 297.95 1.1 <0.005 0.6 0.0078 0.0104 0.0394 6663 297,95 299.05 1.1 0.012 1.9 0.0133 0.063 0.1145 6664 299.05 302.15 1.1 0.007 1.8 0.0162 0.0139 0.0555 6665 302.15 303.25 1.1 0.011 3 0.0159 0.0897 0.231 6666 303.25 304.8 1.55 <0.005 0.3 0.0069 0.0031 0.0092

Drill Hole #11 Location

Azimuth: East, Dip: -65°, Diameter: HQ and NQ

Coordinates (WGS84): E: 786050 N: 2497150

Total Depth: 470.00m.

Collar elevation: 2,115asl.

Note: Widths cut by the drill hole are not true widths, they represent the intersection of the incline hole with the dip of the sulphide zone. Advance is in the process of estimating true widths.

Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure core storage facility located near the Tabasquena claims at Ojocaliente, Mexico. Core samples from the drill holes are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw, and sent to ALS Global in Zacatecas, Mexico, for sample preparation then to ALS Global in Vancouver, Canada for assaying. As part of the QA/QC procedure blanks and standards were added to the samples by the Company. All samples are analysed for gold using standard fire assay-AA (atomic absorption) techniques and ICP for all other metals.

Dr. Julio Pinto Linares is the qualified person for the Tabasquena project, he has been involved in this project since June 2018 when drilling began. He is responsible for supervising the drilling in the field and for all drill holes completed to date on the project. He has examined and reviewed all drill core in the field, supervised moving core boxes to the secure core storage facility located near the Tabasquena mine and was present during the logging and sampling of the core and kept control of all sample bags, until delivered to ALS Global. He was also responsible for the insertion of blanks and standards into the sample bags. He checked and was present during all the QA/QC procedures and protocols during the preparation of the samples.

Julio Pinto Linares is a QP, Doctor in Geological Sciences with specialty in Economic Geology and Qualified Professional No. 01365 by MMSA., for Advance Gold and is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 responsible for the accuracy of technical information contained in this news release.

About Advance Gold Corp. (AAX.V)

Advance Gold is a TSX-V listed junior exploration company focused on acquiring and exploring mineral properties containing precious metals. The Company acquired a 100% interest in the Tabasquena Silver Mine in Zacatecas, Mexico in 2017, and the Venaditas project, also in Zacatecas state, in April 2018.

The Tabasquena project is located near the Milagros silver mine near the city of Ojocaliente, Mexico. Benefits at Tabasquena include road access to the claims, power to the claims, a 100-metre underground shaft and underground workings, plus it is a fully permitted mine.

Venaditas is well located adjacent to Teck's San Nicolas mine, a VMS deposit, and it is approximately 11km to the east of the Tabasquena project, along a paved road.

In addition, Advance Gold holds a 12.84% interest on strategic claims in the Liranda Corridor in Kenya, East Africa. The remaining 87.16% of the Kakamega project is held by Barrick Gold Corporation.

