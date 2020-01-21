Blackstone Resources AG (SWX: BLS) is pleased to announce that AlphaValue has published an equity research report on Blackstone Resources and has awarded it a BUY RATING and recommended a TARGET Price of CHF 2.57

It is an extensive 37-page report that covers the company in detail and offers potential investors a sound understanding of Blackstone's business model.

AlphaValue described Blackstone Resources as an intriguing battery metal play. It noted that Blackstone sees batteries as the future, as the company expands its business into battery technology from mining activities. It also commended Blackstone on its ownership of battery materials, which it described as a good starting point to develop its patented battery technologies. This includes 3D-printed solid-state battery production.

AlphaValue is an independent equity research house that covers over 470 European stocks, split between 32 seasoned analysts. The report is readily downloadable from Blackstone Resources' website and can be accessed here. It can also be found on AlphaValue's website or found on Bloomberg's research portal.

Blackstone Resources AG

Blackstone Resources is a Swiss Holding Company, with its legal domicile in Baar, Kanton Zug and is concentrating on the battery metals market as primary metals. In addition, it sets up, develops and manages refineries used for gold and battery metals. It offers direct exposure to the battery metal revolution that is being driven by the demand of electric vehicles that need vast quantities of these metals. These include cobalt, manganese, molybdenum, graphite, nickel, copper and lithium. Blackstone Resources has developed the new Battery code BBC. In addition, Blackstone Resources has started a research programme on new battery technologies on solid state batteries and its production process.

For more information please visit www.blackstoneresources.ch.

