EQS-News: ALICORP S.A.A. ANNOUNCES ITS FOURTH QUARTER 2019 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

LIMA, PERU / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2020 / Alicorp S.A.A. (BVL: ALICORC1 and ALICORI1) announced that it will hold its Fourth Quarter 2019 Conference Call on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Lima Time / 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, which will be presented by Mr. Alfredo Perez - Chief Executive Officer, and other members of the senior management team. Alicorp will report its Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings on Monday, February 17, 2020 after the market closes.

The conference call can be accessed through the following numbers:

1-877-830-2576 (U.S. participants)

+1-785-424-1726 (International participants)

Conference ID: ALICORP

https://webcasts.eqs.com/alicorp20200221/en

Conference Replay:

A replay will be available on February 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. for 7 days.

1-844-488-7474 (U.S. participants)

+1-862-902-0129 (International participants)

Passcode: 96652059

Alicorp is a leading CPG and B2B company headquartered in Peru, with operations in other Latin American countries, such as Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador, and exports to over 30 countries. The Company focuses on four core businesses: (1) Consumer packaging goods (food, personal and home care) in Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador and other countries, (2) B2B products (industrial oleaginous, industrial farinaceous and food service products), (3) Aquaculture (fish and shrimp balanced feed), and (4) Crushing (soy and sunflower beans).

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Gisele Remy, Investor Relations Officer

investorrelations@alicorp.com.pe

