Kramer Levin is pleased to announce that Paris partner Dana Anagnostou has been elected co-managing partner of the Paris office, effective Jan. 13, 2020. Ms. Anagnostou shares the title with Renaud Dubois, who had served as the sole managing partner of the office since January 2016.

Ms. Anagnostou focuses on cross-border corporate and finance transactions involving French, U.S. and English law. She advises companies and financial services institutions on international M&A deals, with an emphasis on middle-market transactions, and provides strategic advice to a variety of French and international clients on corporate and compliance matters (including internal investigations relating to Sapin II and FCPA issues). Ms. Anagnostou also handles secured and unsecured commercial finance transactions, including cross-border credit facilities, securitizations and other types of structured finance.

An American who has lived in France for more than 20 years, Ms. Anagnostou is a member of the New York and Paris bars and a solicitor in England and Wales. She is also head of the Paris office's Corporate department and co-leads its Women's Initiative committee.

"Dana is a highly regarded lawyer, a trusted adviser to clients and colleagues alike, and an experienced leader," said her co-managing partner, Dubois. "The timing of her election could not be better, given our rapid growth in recent years. And I could not be more pleased that she is joining me in leading the Paris office."

Kramer Levin's 60-plus-lawyer Paris office has grown nearly 40% since 2016.

"It's an honor to be named co-managing partner of Kramer Levin's growing Paris office," said Ms. Anagnostou. "I look forward to working closely with Renaud to help ensure that our growth continues to align with our strategic objectives and that we maintain our distinctive culture, which is key to our being a great place to work as well as a trusted partner to our clients."

The announcement of Ms. Anagnostou's new role as co-managing partner demonstrates the strides Kramer Levin is making to develop diverse talent and bring women into leadership roles. The firm also announced this month that Marie Davy and Paméla Le Jeune were elevated to partner in the Paris office. In the past year, five of the firm's six new partners have been women (two of whom are also Asian American). And two of the firm's past three lateral hires were women.

