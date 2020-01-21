NEX Exchange NEX Exchange: Withdrawal from NEX Exchange 21-Jan-2020 / 16:30 GMT/BST The following Company will be withdrawn from NEX Exchange with effect from close of business today, 21/01/2020: Via Developments PLC 7% Debenture Stock 2020 Symbol: VIA1 Isin: GB00BYPBC438 The Regulation Department NEX Exchange London Fruit & Wool Exchange 1 Duval Square London E1 6PW Tel: 020 7818 9767 Email: regulation@nexexchange.com Website: www.nexexchange.com Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 957179 21-Jan-2020

