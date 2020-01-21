Web Presence: David Lougee Helps Superintendents Implement Strategic Communications Plans

Experienced educator, David Lougee of Silver City New Mexico, shares best communications practices for leading superintendents.

SILVER CITY, NM / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2020 / A superintendent has many responsibilities, including the important aspect of communicating effectively. Once the plans are written, and the infrastructure is identified or built, the implementation phase can begin. David Lougee of Silver City New Mexico believes that the plan should be focused around available resources, program needs, and emerging issues and events.

1. Print Communications

Successful superintendents regularly craft messages for staff, parents, and stakeholders in the community on a wide variety of informative topics. Whether the message is about back-to-school preparations, district plans, or local issues, David Lougee of Silver City New Mexico believes it should be written with the intention to motivate others and reinforce key ideas. To broadcast the message, superintendents should consider adding it to newsletters, annual reports, and other well-known district publications. David Lougee of Silver City New Mexico suggests contacting local newspapers with the idea of a superintendent's column for an even broader reach.

2. Online Communications

Technology has drastically changed the way humans communicate, both personally and professionally. It is very common for superintendents to have their own page on the district website to share resources, blogs, and copies of newsletters. Readers love being able to interact on blogs and read content dating back months or even years.

Social media has also made sharing messages much easier. David Lougee of Silver City New Mexico notes that many superintendents now use Twitter and Facebook to connect with the community and share important school information. Plus, social media allows you to be more creative and fun with message delivery.

3. Video Messages & Podcasts

Some professionals feel more comfortable in front of a camera than they do in front of a keyboard. Superintendents now have the option of publishing informative videos and podcasts that can be used for meetings, sharing news, and communicating with stakeholders. Video messaging can also be used to your advantage when trying to connect on a more personal level with your audience. David Lougee of Silver City New Mexico explains that videos help others get a better idea of who you are and what your personality is like.

4. Feedback

The most underutilized communication tool is listening to feedback from others. For a communication plan to be successful, communication must be a two-way street. David Lougee of Silver City New Mexico believes that superintendents should encourage engagement from stakeholders, parents, and community members. Allow opportunities for questions and submissions from others so that communication strategy can continue to improve. New interactions open doors for building relationships and a strong network.

About David Lougee:

David Lougee has worked as an administrator, teacher, and coach across the United States. His diverse portfolio makes it easy to recognize his broad skill set, which has led to his success today.

David Lougee of Silver City New Mexico plans to pursue his dream of leading a progressive school district as superintendent, where individualized student achievement and academic success promotes well-rounded and life-long student learners. He firmly believes all students can learn when provided with instruction that meets their individual needs.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7862338220

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573707/David-Lougee-Helps-Superintendents-Implement-Strategic-Communications-Plans