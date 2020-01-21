Quantzig Offers Targeted Analytics Solutions for the Healthcare Sector

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems announces the launch of advanced healthcare analytics solutions

Healthcare companies today are adopting value-driven decision-making approaches to tackle the complexities associated with the ever-growing volumes of data. We at Quantzig, understand the challenges faced by those operating in the healthcare industry and to tackle them we've developed a comprehensive suite of healthcare analytics solutions to help healthcare organizations capitalize on new trends and enhance decision making.



Through the launch of advanced healthcare data analytics solutions, Quanztig aims to help those operating in the healthcare industry to leverage analytics and data-driven insights to improve decision making.

Quantzig's comprehensive suite of healthcare data analytics solutions provide an edge by empowering healthcare companies with advanced analytics-backed services that include:

Payer and Provider Analytics



The highly regulated healthcare market today has prompted leading organizations to focus on offering patient-centric services. Through our comprehensive healthcare data analytics solutions portfolio, we aim to help healthcare organizations gain deeper insights into payer and provider operations.



Sales and Marketing Analytics



To build effective sales and marketing strategies, healthcare companies must integrate analytics into their decision-making approach. Our healthcare analytics solutions not just help you build effective strategies but drive sales by truly analyzing the impact of campaigns on the revenue generated.



Supply Chain Operations Management



Prompt, data-driven decisions not just enhance supply chain operations but play a crucial role in the overall business outcome as well. Our advanced portfolio of healthcare data analytics solutions that leverage deep learning algorithms advanced analytics help improve supply chain operations through better decision making.



Customer Analytics Solutions



A detailed analysis of healthcare data can help you adopt a value-driven approach to enhance patient care. Our portfolio of customer analytics solutions for the healthcare industry offers unique insights into patient data sets from across the organization. Quanztig's healthcare data analytics solutions that leverage cutting-edge techniques patient-centric insights can help you drive improvements across processes.

