FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD DEALING DATE: 20-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.9143 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13349425 CODE: LEMD LN ISIN: FR0010435297

January 21, 2020 12:05 ET (17:05 GMT)