Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist (SGQE LN) Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jan-2020 / 18:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 20-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 120.058 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 334912 CODE: SGQE LN ISIN: LU0959210278 ISIN: LU0959210278 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQE LN Sequence No.: 41783 EQS News ID: 958123 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 21, 2020 12:07 ET (17:07 GMT)