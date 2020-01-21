Sodexo: Annual Shareholders' Meeting of January 21, 2020

Paris, January 21, 2020 - Sodexo's Annual Shareholders' meeting was held on January 21, 2020 at La Seine Musicale, in Boulogne-Billancourt, chaired by Sophie Bellon.

Quorum was established at 83.23%, and 1,675 shareholders were present, represented or voted by correspondence.

All the resolutions put forward by the Board of Directors were adopted, notably:

The setting of the dividend per share at 2.90 euros, representing a 5.5% increase from the previous year;

The nomination of Véronique Laury and Luc Messier as Directors for 3-year mandates;

The renewal of two Director mandates for 3-year each: Sophie Stabile and Cécile Tandeau de Marsac;

The approval of the compensation paid or awarded for Fiscal 2019 to Sophie Bellon, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and Denis Machuel, Chief Executive Officer;

The approval of the compensation policy for Fiscal 2020 to the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer, as well as his new supplemental pension plan;

Amendments to the Company's bylaws.

During the meeting, Sophie Bellon, on behalf of the Board, warmly thanked Robert Baconnier who expressed his desire not to stand for reelection as a Director, a role he had occupied since 2005, and Astrid Bellon, who expressed her desire to step down as Director, a role she had occupied since 1989, to dedicate herself to her role within the Pierre Bellon Foundation as well as to personal projects.

The Sodexo Board now comprises 12 Directors including two employee representatives. Seven Directors are considered independent. The Board continues to be gender balanced with seven female Directors and five male Directors and represents four different nationalities (including employee representatives).

The Annual Shareholders' Meeting was broadcast live and is available in French and in English on www.sodexo.com.

The detailed results of the votes will be available on Sodexo's website in the section "Finance - Shareholders - Shareholders' meeting".

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 67 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees' engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo's success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 470,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC 40, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures (as of August 31, 2019)22 billion euro in consolidated revenues470,000 employees19thlargest private employer worldwide67 countries100 million consumers served daily14.7 billion euro in market capitalization (as of January 21, 2020)

Contacts

Media Investor Relations Mathieu Scaravetti

Tél : +33 6 28 62 21 91

mathieu.scaravetti@sodexo.com (mailto:mathieu.scaravetti@sodexo.com) Virginia Jeanson

Té. : +33 1 57 75 80 56

virginia.jeanson@sodexo.com (mailto:virginia.jeanson@sodexo.com)

Attachment