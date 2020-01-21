Farhan Naqvi Re-Launches Naqvi Injury Law Scholarship Program

Naqvi Injury Law Scholarship Program will offer four scholarships in total, with one scholarship of $2,000 USD and three scholarships of $1,000 USD each

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2020 / The Naqvi Injury Law Scholarship Program is accepting applications for the 2020-2021 academic year. The program will offer four scholarships in total. One scholarship of $2,000 and three scholarships of $1,000 - will be awarded to each of the successful candidates.

Students currently enrolled at an accredited college or university in the U.S. are eligible to apply. Applicants must be U.S. citizens in order to be considered. Priority will be given to students that are local to the Las Vegasarea.

Award-winning attorney and founder of Naqvi Injury Law Farhan Naqvi is sponsoring the firm's scholarship program. Naqvi is a prominent personal injury attorney and philanthropist who has successfully handled over 4,000 injury cases and has achieved over $100 million for his clients in verdicts and settlements.

To be eligible for the Naqvi Injury Law Scholarship Program, applicants must have a minimum G.P.A. of 3.0. Applicants must also submit adequate proof of enrollment from their college or university in the form of an acceptance letter or class schedule. Failure to submit this documentation will result in disqualification.

Applicants must write and submit a 500-word essay that explains why they are applying for the scholarship, why they chose their program of study, and how they plan to make a difference in their chosen industry. Applicants are encouraged to describe their academic and professional successes and volunteer efforts in their essays.

This scholarship will be judged primarily on a need basis, but this does not exclude achievement standards.

The Naqvi Injury Law Scholarship Program will be accepting applications from Tuesday, January 21th, 2020 through Sunday, May 31st, 2020. Scholarships will be awarded this summer, prior to the start of the academic school year.

For more information and to apply for this opportunity, visit https://naqvilaw.com/scholarship-application/.

About Farhan Naqvi

Prior to representing personal injury victims, Farhan Naqvi worked as an insurance defense attorney, representing insurance companies and some of the largest corporations in America. Insurance defense work provided him with a keen insight into how insurance companies operate and their common tactics to reduce and deny accident and injury claims. Upon realizing his passion to represent injured parties over insurance companies, Naqvi joined Nevada's largest personal injury law firm and practiced there for four years prior to forming his own practice in 2008. By its 10th anniversary in 2018, Naqvi Injury Law had grown to more than 50 legal professionals and the firm was named one of the Inc. 500 fastest growing private companies in America. The firm has been named a Gold Winner in the prestigious Best of Las Vegas program for the past four years in the categories of Best Personal Injury Lawyer, Best Law Firm, Best Customer Service and in the newest category in 2019-Best Trial Lawyer. Naqvi has also been voted Top Lawyer by both Vegas INC. and Desert Companion Magazine.

Over the duration of his career, Farhan Naqvi has achieved more than $150 million for his clients in verdicts and settlements. He has successfully represented clients in cases against the world's largest brand names including Wal-Mart, Target, McDonald's, State Farm, Allstate, MGM Grand, Caesars Entertainment, General Growth Management, USPS, Southwest Airlines, Rouse Co., and Pepsi Cola Bottling Co. among many others.

