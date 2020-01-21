Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Mercialys (Paris:MERY) to Oddo BHF SCA, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account as of December 31, 2019
- 279,878 shares
- Euro 3,350,022.77
For reference, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account upon the implementation of the new liquidity contract on January 2,2019:
- 345,930 shares
- Euro 2,389,808.95
At June 30, 2019, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account:
- 351,648 shares
- Euro 2,401,464.90
In addition, the total transactions carried out between July 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019 are presented below:
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Amount in euros
Purchases
4,684
1,221,591
14,180,431.50
Sales
4,526
1,293,361
15,129,139.65
