Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Mercialys (Paris:MERY) to Oddo BHF SCA, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account as of December 31, 2019

279,878 shares

Euro 3,350,022.77

For reference, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account upon the implementation of the new liquidity contract on January 2,2019:

345,930 shares

Euro 2,389,808.95

At June 30, 2019, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account:

351,648 shares

Euro 2,401,464.90

In addition, the total transactions carried out between July 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019 are presented below:

Number of transactions Number of shares Amount in euros Purchases 4,684 1,221,591 14,180,431.50 Sales 4,526 1,293,361 15,129,139.65

