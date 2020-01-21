

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended at fresh record high on Tuesday as shares recovered on selective buying support after languishing in negative territory till an hour past noon.



Worries about global slowdown after the International Monetary Fund lowered its forecast for global economy weighed on markets across Europe. News about the outbreak of a deadly coronavirus in China hurt as well.



The Swiss SMI ended up 38.22 points, or 0.35%, at 10,884.51, a new all-time high, extending gains to a sixth successive session.



On Monday, the SMI ended with a small gain of 4.47 points, or 0.04%, at 10,846.29.



Lonza Group shares soared 7.5% on a sharp 15.3% increase in fiscal 2019 profit.



Sika, Nestle and Geberit gained 1 to 1.4%, while Alcon moved up by about 0.85%.



UBS shares declined sharply after the bank cut profit guidance, saying it would now at a 12 to 15% return on core capital. For the full-year 2019, net profit fell to $4.3 billion from $4.5 billion and revenue slipped to $28.9 billion from $30.2 billion, the bank said.



Richemont and Credit Suisse ended lower by 1.85% and 1.25%, respectively. LafargeHolcim and Swatch Group ended modestly lower.



In the midcap section, Logitech International gained more than 4.5%. Schindler Ps and Schindler Holding gained about 3% and 2.5%, respectively.



Temenos Group, Barry Callebaut, Sonova, Ems Chemie Holding and Clariant gained 1 to 1.7%, while AMS and OC Oerlikon Corp declined 2.2% and 1.4%, respectively.



