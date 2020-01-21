The global natto market is poised to grow by USD 956 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 104-page research report with TOC on "Natto Market Analysis Report by Application type (Food and Others), by Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The increased awareness of the need for a healthy lifestyle and increasing soy production are factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Awareness about adopting healthy lifestyles and growing concerns about the safety of food consumed are driving the demand for nutrient-rich and cost-effective products like natto. Natto soy food products have many health-promoting benefits as it contains all nine essential amino acids in the ideal ratio for good health and well-being. The consumption of natto improves the body's ability to absorb the nutrients as it contains fermented soybeans as a significant ingredient. It enhances the digestion of K2 vitamin, supports cardiovascular health, and strengthens the immune system. Also, it helps in fighting cancer as it contains a potent anti-inflammatory enzyme (nattokinase). These factors are expected to drive the demand for natto during the forecast period.

Major Five Natto Market Companies:

Captek Softgel International

Captek Softgel International is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Oils, Carotenoids, Specialty softgel products, Vegetarian capsules, Herbals and botanicals, CoEnzyme Q10, and Vitamins Minerals. The company offers Natto softgel products that contain nattokinase, which promotes circulatory health.

AzumaShokuhin

AzumaShokuhin is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business units: Supermarket Division, TSUTAYA Division, Foodservice Division, Fitness Division, Real Estate Leasing Division, TPoint Sales Unit, and Sales Promotion Division. The company offers natto under the Azuma brand.

CP Kelco

CP Kelco is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Carrageenan, Cellulose Gum/ Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Diutan Gum, Gellan Gum, Microparticulated Whey Protein Concentrate, Pectin, Refined Locust Bean Gum, and Xanthan Gum. The company offers AquaMAX, which is manufactured using hydrocolloids.

ASAICHIBAN

ASAICHIBAN is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the Natto business segment. The company provides a comprehensive range of packaged natto products made with organic soybean variants such as Toyoka White, Toyonoka Red, and others.

MegumiNATTO

MegumiNATTO is headquartered in the US and offers products through the Natto business segment. The company provides natto products such as Megumi NATTO and Natto TAROU under this segment.

Natto Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Food

Others

Natto Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

