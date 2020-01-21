The global slot machine market is expected to grow by USD 14.09 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Vendors in the market are delivering casino-related products and solutions to facilitate casino gambling in casinos. For instance, International Game Technology launched two slot games, namely The Price is Right and Adam Levine at G2E Las Vegas, in the US, in October 2019. Similarly, Scientific Games launched the MUNCHKINLAND slot game as part of its successful THE WIZARD OF OZ slot series in March 2019. Furthermore, vendors are also focusing on increasing the sales of slot machines by expanding their product portfolio with new product launches equipped with improved features. Thus, the growing vendor involvement in introducing new models of slot machines will boost the growth of the slot machine market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the use of bitcoins in gambling will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Slot Machine Market: Use of Bitcoins in Gambling

Casinos such as Golden Gate and D Las Vegas support bitcoin transactions as it provides several advantages such as easy deposits, low fraud risks, exemption from transaction fee, international transactions, and quick payments. This enhances the gambling experience through slot machines and thus boosts customer satisfaction. Thus, the use of bitcoins in gambling is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

Slot Machine Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the slot machine market by product (digital and mechanical) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Europe led the slot machine market in 2019, followed by North America, APAC, South America and MEA. During the forecast period, the region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the changing regulatory landscape, introduction of rules and regulations to legalize gambling, and launch of new gambling services.

