The global Bivalvia market is poised to grow by USD 18.2 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The increasing frequency of new product launches and growth of Bivalvia mariculture worldwide are factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Vendors are increasingly launching new products with new varieties to bridge the widening supply-demand gap of Bivalvia. For instance, Mussels in Minutes! was introduced by PEI Mussel King in March 2016. This product is a pre-packaged mussel, which comes in a microwavable pouch with seasonings inside and can be cooked in three minutes. Similarly, Young's Seafood introduced King Prawns Scallops with Lemon Pink Peppercorn Butter in November 2017. This has led to the growth in the availability of processed Bivalvia products in the market, which is driving the sales of Bivalvia across the globe. Thus, the increasing frequency of new product launches is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Bivalvia Market Companies:

Bumble Bee Foods

Bumble Bee Foods is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Tuna, Salmon, Sardines Mackerel, Shrimp, Clams, Crab, Chicken, Oysters, and Snack Kits. The company offers oysters in whole and smoked varieties under brand names, Bumble Bee Whole Oysters and Bumble Bee Smoked Oysters, respectively.

Clearwater

Clearwater is headquartered in Canada and offers products through the following business units: Scallops, Clams, Lobster, Coldwater shrimp, Crab, Langoustine, Whelk, and Ground fish and other shellfish. The company offers products such as Bacon Wrapped Scallops, Argentine Scallops, Scallops Sauce, and Sea Scallops.

Joe Patti's Seafood Company

Joe Patti's Seafood Company is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Shrimp, Fish, Calamari, Seasonings, Crab, and Others. The company offers Bivalvia products such as Oysters, New Zealand Greenshell, and Sea scallops.

Taylor Shellfish Farms

Taylor Shellfish Farms is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Oysters, Mussels, Clams Geoduck, Ekone products, and Others. The company offers products such as Totten Inlet Virginica Oysters, Barbeque Ekone Smoked Oysters, Kumamoto Oysters, Shigoku Oysters, and Lemon Pepper Ekone Smoked Oysters.

Thai Union Group

Thai Union Group is headquartered in Thailand and offers products through the following business segments: Ambient seafood, Frozen and chilled seafood and related business, and Pet food, value-added and other business. The company offers different Bivalvia products such as clams and oysters under its subsidiary named Chicken of The Sea.

Bivalvia Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Oyster

Scallops

Mussels

Bivalvia Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

