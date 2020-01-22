The global baby diaper pails market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Factors such as rapid urbanization and the rise in the number of dual-income households with working mothers have significantly increased the demand for premium and good quality baby hygiene products. Also, vendors operating in developing countries are increasing their spend on advertising to create awareness about baby hygiene and improve the sale of their products. All these factors are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the shift to organic and natural lines of baby care products will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Baby Diaper Pails Market: Shift to Organic and Natural Line of Baby Care Products

Parents prefer baby care products that are harmless and free from alcohol and other chemicals. This is prompting vendors to introduce baby care products made of natural ingredients such as aloe vera gel and oatmeal to increase their appeal to the consumers. For instance, some vendors are introducing products such as natural bamboo charcoal diaper pail deodorizers that purify the air inside the diaper pail and neutralize the odor. Also, the bamboo charcoal absorbs the impurities present in the air. Hence, the shift toward an organic line of baby care products will have a positive impact on the growth of the global baby diaper pails market.

"Increase in online sales of diaper pails and the presence of online platforms especially for baby and infant care will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Baby Diaper Pails Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global baby diaper pails marketbydistribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA, respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to increasing investments in R&D by market players in the region. However, APAC will witness the maximum incremental growth during the forecast period owing to high birth rates and changing consumer lifestyles of consumers in the region.

