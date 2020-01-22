

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Oil and gas producer Santos Ltd. (STOSF.PK, SSLTY.PK, STO.AX) reported that production for fiscal year 2019 was 75.5 million barrels of oil equivalent, up 28% from the prior year.



Sales volumes for the year rose 21 percent to 94.5 million barrels of oil equivalent from the prior year.



Annual sales revenue was US$4.03 billion, up 10% from the prior year.



Looking ahead for 2020, Santos expects production to be 79 million barrels of oil equivalent -87 million barrels of oil equivalent, and sales volumes of 99 million barrels of oil equivalent - 107 million barrels of oil equivalent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SANTOS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de