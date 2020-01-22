Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 916541 ISIN: JP3165650007 Ticker-Symbol: MCN 
Tradegate
21.01.20
20:53 Uhr
25,000 Euro
-0,600
-2,34 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
NTT DOCOMO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NTT DOCOMO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,000
25,200
21.01.
25,000
25,200
21.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NTT DOCOMO
NTT DOCOMO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NTT DOCOMO INC25,000-2,34 %