AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (JPHU ) AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jan-2020 / 04:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD DEALING DATE: 21/01/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 177.0414 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 487718 CODE: JPHU ISIN: LU1681039217 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPHU Sequence No.: 41877 EQS News ID: 958341 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 21, 2020 22:16 ET (03:16 GMT)