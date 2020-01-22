EQS Group-News: Zur Rose Group AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales Zur Rose Group posts 30 per cent growth in 2019 2020-01-22 / 06:45 Press release Zur Rose Group posts 30 per cent growth in 2019 - Growth targets successfully implemented in 2019 - Clear number 1 position in Germany reinforced - Partnership in Germany with European market leader in digital doctor consultations - Two joint ventures with Medbase in Switzerland launch operations - EBITDA targets for 2019 confirmed The Zur Rose Group successfully implemented its growth targets in the 2019 financial year. Including medpex sales, it achieved revenue growth of 30.1 per cent to CHF 1,570.1 million. In local currency terms this corresponds to growth of 32.9 per cent to the equivalent of CHF 1.6 billion. Sales excluding medpex rose by 12.4 per cent (15.3 per cent in local currency terms)[1]. Overall the Zur Rose Group managed to considerably extend its leading position as Europe's largest e-commerce pharmacy. Strong growth in all segments Revenue in Germany including medpex sales shot up by 45.4 per cent to CHF 976.0 million (up 50.9 per cent in local currency terms). As planned, the integration of apo-rot saw marketing, services and IT brought together in Heerlen at the end of 2019 and the Hamburg site was closed. The synergies from this integration will have a positive impact in 2020. In Switzerland, despite price cuts of 4 per cent mandated by the regulator (IQVIA, ex-factory figures), Zur Rose boosted revenue by 5.2 per cent to CHF 554.4 million, considerably outpacing the market. The positive trend in new customers in the Swiss physicians business (Professional Services) was sustained. Zur Rose reported healthy growth of 7.6 per cent in this area, taking market share from 24.5 per cent to 25.0 per cent. The Group also posted strong revenue growth of 48 per cent to CHF 39.7 million in the Rest of Europe segment, which covers the marketplace business in Spain and France and from around 20 countries on a cross-border basis. Electronic prescriptions and telemedicine in Germany; cooperation with KRY The launch of electronic prescriptions represents major progress for using telemedicine to care for patients in Germany. The cooperation agreement reached between KRY and DocMorris in the fourth quarter of 2019 means patients can now enjoy fully digital care with no media break, from the doctor at KRY performing a telemedical diagnosis to DocMorris carrying out a pharmaceutical review, providing advice and dispensing the medication prescribed. KRY is a healthcare company with operations across Europe that offers patients digital doctors' appointments by video. If necessary, the attending physician can issue an electronic prescription, which can be dispensed by DocMorris or a local pharmacy, at the patient's choice. Joint ventures with Medbase have started operations Since the start of 2020 Zur Rose and Medbase - a subsidiary of Migros - have been running the shop-in-shop pharmacies and the webshop through two joint ventures. Zur Rose sees considerable potential for synergies by stepping up the strategic cooperation. The next shop-in-shop pharmacies planned are in the Migros supermarket in Crissier in the canton of Vaud and in the Tivoli shopping centre in Spreitenbach. In the medium term the aim is to operate the webshop as a marketplace where other partners can also offer their products. Outlook The Zur Rose Group confirms the profit forecast for 2019 (an EBITDA margin of 0 to minus 1 per cent). A margin at the lower end of the announced range is currently expected. The Group also confirms the outlook for 2022, with Management looking to double the revenue generated in 2018 with a target EBITDA margin of 5 to 6 per cent. The Zur Rose Group will release the full annual report 2019 on 19 March 2020. Revenue, in CHF thousands Change (preliminary figures) 1.1.-31.12.2019 1.1.-31.12.2018 Zur Rose Group including medpex 1,570,058 1,207,108 30.1% Zur Rose Group including medpex in local currency 32.9% Zur Rose Group 1,356,891 1,207,108 12.4% Zur Rose Group in local currency 15.3% Markets Germany including medpex 975,956 671,245 45.4% Germany including medpex, in EUR thousands 50.9% Germany 762,789 671,245 13.6% Germany, in EUR thousands 18.0% Switzerland 554,404 526,954 5.2% Rest of Europe 39,698 8,909(1) n.a. Business models B2C including medpex 1,106,244 803,918 37.6% B2C 893,077 803,918 11.1% Professional Services 424,116 394,281 7.6% Marketplace 39,698 8,909(1) n.a. Revenue, in CHF Change thousands (preliminary figures) 1.10.-31.12.2019 1.10.-31.12.2018 Zur Rose Group including medpex 412,248 317,856 29.7% Zur Rose Group including medpex in local currency 34.4% Zur Rose Group 356,546 317,856 12.2% Zur Rose Group in local currency 16.9% Markets Germany including medpex 255,221 172,839 47.7% Germany including medpex, in EUR thousands 53.0% Germany 199,518 172,840 15.4% Germany, in EUR thousands 19.6% Switzerland 145,000 137,180 5.7% Rest of Europe 12,027 7,837(1) 53.5% Business models B2C including medpex 290,816 207,807 39.9% B2C 235,114 207,807 13.1% Professional Services 109,405 102,212 7.0% Marketplace 12,027 7,837(1) 53.5% 1) PromoFarma consolidated per 14 September 2018 Investors and analyst contact Marcel Ziwica, Chief Financial Officer Email: ir@zurrose.com, phone: +41 58 810 11 49 Media contact Lisa Lüthi, Head of Group Communications Email: media@zurrose.com, phone: +41 52 724 08 14 Agenda 19 March 2020 2019 Full-Year Results 16 April 2020 First Quarter Trading Update 23 April 2020 Annual General Meeting 19 August 2020 Half-Year Results 21 October 2020 Q3 Trading Update Zur Rose Group The Swiss Zur Rose Group is Europe's largest e-commerce pharmacy and one of the leading medical wholesalers in Switzerland. With its business model, it offers high-quality, safe and cost-effective pharmaceutical care and thus contributes to reducing healthcare costs. It is also characterized by the continuous further development of digital services in the field of drug management and actively promotes its positioning as a comprehensive, integrated cross-service healthcare platform. The creation of added value and a pronounced patient orientation make the Group an important strategic partner for service providers, payers and industry. The Zur Rose Group is internationally present with strong brands, including Germany's best-known pharmacy brand DocMorris. The company employs over 1,600 people at various locations and generated a turnover of CHF 1,570 million in the 2019 financial year (including medpex). The shares of Zur Rose Group AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities number 4261528, ISIN CH0042615283, ticker ROSE). 